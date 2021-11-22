The Rittenhouse Trial: Legalizing White Vigilantism

Spread the love

















America is already in a state of Russian-style autocratic governance being, and the notion of democratic majority rule is dead. Hence, in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, it is American Democracy/justice that is on trial. To add insult to injury the Judge’s spiritually/legally confusing instructions to the Jury is proof positive of the death of democracy, and justice is not in an American courtroom.

Only confusion and more confusion; but know this: “God is not the author of confusion, but peace,” God has said judge not, lest you shall be judged also. It’s not personal. A judge needs both godly temperament and conscience, because it is not about personalities, but law and justice. Can you image a permanent-tan minority child being driven across state borders by his mother with a long gun, kills two individuals, seriously wounds a third individual, and then pleads self-defense. Just maybe Rittenhouse’s mother is the one that should be on trial, because she assisted him in the commission of a crime. Rittenhouse made decisions for his mother rather than his mother providing spiritual guidance for him. His mother (family) spiritually and morally failed him. The church community failed Rittenhouse. The school system failed him. The self-centered tenor and tone of some White Americans failed him, because he was given through public contributions almost three million dollars for his self-defense claim when he was the ungodly vigilante aggressor. It seems as though with all of the family and socio-economic advantages that White Americans have had throughout the history of America; they still act publicly without a God conscience. Regardless of skin-color individuals do not live forever!

Rittenhouse made consequential decisions for his mother, rather than his mother providing spiritual-moral guidance for him. Consequentially, she allowed a spiritually confused child to have his way; not a civic minded citizen, but possess the mentality of a vigilante. This is a clear example of the spiritual breakdown of family-structure in American society. Family structure is the basis of every society: goes the family: goes the world. Therefore, “Be not deceived: God is not mocked for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he reap. America, we must find a spiritual-moral way to fix the breach in our justice system. In order to ensure that the scales of justice are balanced and that Lady Justice is truly color-blind.

Lying is the beginning of sin, and the devil is the father of lies. Rittenhouse lied about his primary reason/motive (s) for going to Kenosha, Wisconsin. If an individual lies about one thing; they will invariably lie about anything or everything. No doubt about it, America had a four-year Presidential leadership example of chronic habitual lying. Manmade judgment (s) might declare Rittenhouse innocent, but “God judgeth the righteous, and God is angry with the wicked every day.” There is no love on this earth greater than a godly mother’s love, and for a mother to transport her son across state lines to become a vigilante is unconscionable, because: “Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful.” (Psalm 1: 1) Amen.