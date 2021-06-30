Spread the love

















There is a way that seems right to individuals; but the end results bring about confusion and destruction, because the Right-Way is the only way. If this sounds like the GOP just say Amen, because seemingly their leadership objective is not rule by law and order, but by the barrel of guns and more guns. “For the law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus hath made me free from the law of sin and death. For what the law could not do, in that it was weak through the flesh, God sending his own Son in the likeness of sinful flesh, and for sin, condemned sin in the flesh: that the righteousness of the law might be fulfilled in us, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.” There are consequences for violating both God’s and man’s laws. Man’s laws will imprison or kill you. God’s laws will justly judge the righteous, and He is angry with the wicked every day. America is experiencing some turbulent times, because she is going in the way of Cain: brothers killing brothers. Christian Right Evangelicals you need to get right with God, and get right with your neighbor, because your disobedience can create a Cain and Abel scenario.

Democratic Nation States collapse internally when they do not equally enforce laws regardless of creed, color or social class designations. Therefore, Christian Right Evangelicals, GOP, and Trump Loyalists: “There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.” GOP your way may seem right, and provide many options for your ungodly desires without sacrifices on your part escaping man’s law; but know this, you may escape man’s law but eventually you must confront God’s law(s): “It is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment:” The right way is the only way; especially in a multicultural society, because all of US must live by the golden rule in order to establish socio-economic harmony with each other. Laws are enacted to be universally obeyed. Laws are not particularistic.

Society begins and ends in family structure, and when family structures breakdown spiritually and socio-economically society breaks down. America is on the brink of experiencing the moral collapse of her democratic institutions, because of mass confusion and spiritual misunderstanding concerning where individual rights begin and end: “But God, who is rich in mercy, for his great love wherewith he loved us, even when we were dead in sins,” The opportunity has come for America to embrace the right way, because it is the only way to endure to the end. Thus, America you must spiritually get right with God, because: “For He saith, I heard thee in a time accepted, and in the day of salvation have I succoured thee: behold, now is the accepted time: behold, now is the day of salvation.” (2 Corinthians 6: 2). America, let’s accept God’s spiritual invitation before it is too late!