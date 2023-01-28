Celebrating Culture for Service, The Phi Beta Sigma Official Conclave Houston 2023 Kick Off & Scholarship Celebration was a Greek love fest for the Divine Nine lead by the Phi Beta Sigma Brotherhood. They honored community leaders and their scholarship recipients with special recognition to honor Phi Beta Sigma Brother Captain Victor Glover who is a NASA Astronaut and Houston Community Leader. Culture of Service awards were given in Education, Business, and Social Action. Mayor Sylvester Turner was in attendance to receive his Culture of Service Award in Social Action and he promised to turn Houston blue this summer when the Phi Beta Sigma Conclave is held right here in Houston.