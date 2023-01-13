The People’s Lawyer, Bobby Caldwell has passed. He represented many activist, organizers, and organizations in the 1960’s and 1970’s in Houston. According to his website, his book, The People’s Lawyer: A Radical Representation of Change, Courage, and Commitment to Civil Rights to gain insight into Bobby Caldwell’s significance during the Civil Rights Movement. Caldwell defended Black students at Texas Southern University, the University of Houston, and the University of Texas at Houston, as they fought to eliminate racial injustice, police brutality, economic suffering, and to implement African American studies as part of their curriculum.

His work will be remembered, and the legacy he left will impact generations to come. In his words he said, “I guess that’s what change is. In doing something, some things become great. In doing nothing, no thing ever gets done.”