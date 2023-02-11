We must remember a beautiful soul and pay tribute to the life of Doris R. Countee, a phenomenal educator who touched the lives of many. She died on January 21, 2023, after a strong battle with health issues. She served as an HISD teacher for 46 years at Booker T. Washington and Robert E. Lee High Schools.

Doris was the oldest great-great granddaughter of the great Rev. Jack Yates and attended Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Christ, Inc. She was heavily involved in church and had participated in Sunday School for 50 plus years. She was also involved the schools she worked at and was the half time announcing voice at football games at both schools.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Velma Amboree, great granddaughter of Jack Yates, and Alphonse Richards, adopted mother Nannie Y. Countee, two brothers (Robert and Willie Earl), and a sister (Betty Price), She is survived by a brother Charley Earl (Betty), sister Lennie Marie Davis, and her niece/goddaughter Martha Whiting-Goddard. She is also survived by a host of Yates, Earl, Countee, and Whiting nieces, nephews and cousins.

