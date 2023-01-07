Dance Fever is a monthly Grown & Sexy party that happens every last Friday. The purpose is to highlight and expose the Houston area to different cultural forms of dancing, specifically Kompa, Kizomba and Zouk.

The Great Gatsby theme celebrates the success of a closing year in style, fashion, and aesthetic ambiance. Every month has its own special theatrical theme. They welcome and encourage every guest to the dance party to dress the part in full costume, attitude, and theatrical splendor.

Gentlemen Noire LLC sponsors the event under its cultural arm, which is purposed to embracing the differences around the world that makes us unique and great. Life is about making memorable experiences. The Visionaries behind Dance Fever are

Sledge Leonidas and Coretta Warner who truly know how to seize the moment and create the ambiance that creates these awesome events. You can learn more information about Dance Fever on Instagram at: @dancefever_experience