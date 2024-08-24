THE FULL POLITICAL ECLIPSE

The GOP is experiencing a full political eclipse melt-down, because of the insanity of the Trump MAGA Cult doctrine of White Privilege Autocracy, which in turn, is an attempt to blight out multicultural democracy. This is not new to American democracy. It happened with the Civil War, and only America and Americans were destroyed. Trump and his MAGA Cult followers must be Godly defeated at the polls on November 5th, 2024, and the Trump 2025 Project must never see the light of day. Hopefully, the White Privilege Proponents of racial exclusion (73+ Million MAGA Trump Voters), and their false notions of racial superiority just might be willing to divest their economic holdings and citizenship, and relocate to a White Privilege Autocracy, such as Russia. Thank God!Maybe the rest of US can spiritually move forward in peace and harmony, and build a just multicultural democratic society as the Founders en-visioned. Moreover, do Russia a favor and take Elon Musk with you, because America is not a one-man show. America is of the people, by the people, for the people, and God is in the center of it all.

In any human society friction will occur between individuals. However, no one desires to see the worse instincts displayed by individuals of any so-called race or color. The distress of the Trump MAGA Cult “2025” doctrine is beginning to stress America out and take a devilish toll on our God conscience and sense of national unity. America does not need to revisit the insanity of MAGA Trumpism. Therefore, America let’s begin to act like who we say we are in The Preamble to the Constitution and the Constitution, itself. Thank God, there is an atmosphere of JOY on the horizon eclipsing the spiritual darkness of the GOP, and the spiritual bright light of God will shine ever so brightly on the land of the free, and the home of the brave. Get Ready, Get Ready, Get Ready to receive the blessings of the Lord. Those who do not desire to be blessed by God can catch an early flight to a land that you feel is right for you, but for me, and mine, we shall serve God, Family, and America. President Biden is a man among many so-called males, because it takes a Godly man to do what is right for his country, and at the same time, honor all women regardless of skin-color by honoring Vice President Harris.

What a MAN! President Biden will be remembered in the annuals of time along with President George Washington, President Lincoln, President F. D. Roosevelt, and Lyndon B. Johnson, because: “And we know that all things work together for good, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” (Romans 8: 28). Th e Grand Ole Party is no longer grand. Th e GOP has lost its spiritual moral will to properly screen potential candidates for public offices and exercise the moral will to check and balance members. For example, Trump’s 2016 Presidential announcement escalator speech was pictorially revelatory of his spiritual-moral character and mindset. November 5th, 2024, shall be a great awakening day, because: “As it is written, Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him.” (1 Corinthians 2: 9). America, on November 5th, 2024, vote for the TRUTH, and shun the lies of the devil and his political IMPS. Amen.