The GOP is experiencing a full political eclipse melt-down, because of the insanity of the Trump MAGA Cult doctrine of White Privilege Autocracy, which in turn, is an attempt to blight out multicultural democracy. This is not new to American democracy. It happened with the Civil War, and only America and Americans were destroyed. Trump and his MAGA Cult followers must be Godly defeated at the polls on November 5th, 2024, and the Trump 2025 Project must never see the light of day. Hopefully, the White Privilege Proponents of racial exclusion (73+ Million MAGA Trump Voters), and their false notions of racial superiority just might be willing to divest their economic holdings and citizenship, and relocate to a White Privilege Autocracy, such as Russia. Thank God!Maybe the rest of US can spiritually move forward in peace and harmony, and build a just multicultural democratic society as the Founders en-visioned. Moreover, do Russia a favor and take Elon Musk with you, because America is not a one-man show. America is of the people, by the people, for the people, and God is in the center of it all.
In any human society friction will occur between individuals. However, no one desires to see the worse instincts displayed by individuals of any so-called race or color. The distress of the Trump MAGA Cult “2025” doctrine is beginning to stress America out and take a devilish toll on our God conscience and sense of national unity. America does not need to revisit the insanity of MAGA Trumpism. Therefore, America let’s begin to act like who we say we are in The Preamble to the Constitution and the Constitution, itself. Thank God, there is an atmosphere of JOY on the horizon eclipsing the spiritual darkness of the GOP, and the spiritual bright light of God will shine ever so brightly on the land of the free, and the home of the brave. Get Ready, Get Ready, Get Ready to receive the blessings of the Lord. Those who do not desire to be blessed by God can catch an early flight to a land that you feel is right for you, but for me, and mine, we shall serve God, Family, and America. President Biden is a man among many so-called males, because it takes a Godly man to do what is right for his country, and at the same time, honor all women regardless of skin-color by honoring Vice President Harris.
What a MAN! President Biden will be remembered in the annuals of time along with President George Washington, President Lincoln, President F. D. Roosevelt, and Lyndon B. Johnson, because: “And we know that all things work together for good, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” (Romans 8: 28). Th e Grand Ole Party is no longer grand. Th e GOP has lost its spiritual moral will to properly screen potential candidates for public offices and exercise the moral will to check and balance members. For example, Trump’s 2016 Presidential announcement escalator speech was pictorially revelatory of his spiritual-moral character and mindset. November 5th, 2024, shall be a great awakening day, because: “As it is written, Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him.” (1 Corinthians 2: 9). America, on November 5th, 2024, vote for the TRUTH, and shun the lies of the devil and his political IMPS. Amen.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.