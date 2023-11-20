The Feminization Of Black Males

The foundation of human creation and existence is God: “And God said let us make man in our own image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion…” (Genesis 1: 26). Thus: “God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them:“ (Genesis 1: 27). God stated it is not good for man to be alone, and He place Adam in a deep sleep. God took a lower rib from Adam’s side and created a woman. Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve, and absolutely no confusion in the spiritual work of God: “Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it:” (Genesis 1: 26). This is the four-fold foundation of human existence. Every society begins and ends with family structure. From the spiritual union of Adam and Eve human life becomes a spiritual gift from God, and God said: “Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee, and before thou camest out of the womb I sanctified thee,” (Jeremiah 1: 5a). America, spiritually understand that when God sanctifies anything there can never, ever be any mistakes. Thus, we should never give place to the devil, because the devil is a trickster, lair, and full of confusion and hell. This is precisely why God has asked us to: “Be sober, be vigilant: because your adversary the devil; as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour: whom resist stedfast in the faith, knowing that the same afflictions are accomplished in your brethren that are in the world.” (1 Peter 5: 8-9). Thus, God demands that we learn the spiritual difference between love, and passion and pleasure in order that we are never tricked by the devil, because we have confused concepts. Hence, “Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you. Draw nigh to God, and He will draw nigh to you.” (James 4: 7). America, individuals cannot fight the devil, because the devil is a demonic spirit, we must remain faithful to God, and allow God to fight the battle, because the battle is already won, because the battle is the Lord’s. As Godfearing individuals all we need to do is wear the whole armor of God: “Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might. Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God. That ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all to stand. Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness; and your feet shod with preparation of the gospel of peace; above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench the fiery darts of the wicked. And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God.” (Ephesians 6: 10-17).

These spiritual precepts, we must understand if we desire to overcome the demonic spirits and temptations of the devil, because if we chose to play with fire, and on the playground of the devil, you will get burned, “For the invisible things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even his eternal power, and Godhead: so that they are without excuse:” (Romans 1: 20). Thus: “For this cause God gave them up unto vile affections: for even their women did change the natural use into that which is against nature: and likewise, also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust one toward another, men with men working that which is unseemly, and receiving in themselves that recompence of their error which was meet. And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind,” (Romans 1:26-27). Reprobate means unprincipled and depraved. Becoming a slave to maximizing the pleasure principle is a dangerous life-style proposition.

Attempting to make God out of a lie is a losing proposition. Sex statuses are biologically fixed at conception, male and female. Sex-statuses are biologically unchangeable, because the work of God is performed in the light of eternity, not conditioned by time nor manmade scientific means. America, we cannot afford the luxury of standing idly by while our children are being corrupted and destroyed, by the Corruptors and their devilish lies. The Bible tells us to separate ourselves from those who are ungodly. Men biologically seed children, women biologically birth children, and this will never, ever change. If it does then we all know that the devil has become all powerful, and it is Armageddon. Biology is biology. Sociology and psychology are not biology. Sociology is about different types of family structures. For example, even corporations must function as a family unit. Psychology is about the structure of life of the mind, and the best way to avoid ungodly mental confusion is by adherence to this scriptural verse: “Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus: who being in the form of God, thought it not robbery to be equal with God:” (Philippians 2: 5-6).

Sadly, too many Black males are becoming feminized socially and societally, because of the spiritual breakdown of the family unit, feminization, and vanity-oriented lust, and most of all, confusion of mindset: “For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he:” (Proverbs 23: 7a). Black people, our fervent prayer must be: “O’Lord take this devil off of me”, whereby I can distinguish truth from a lie, because homosexuality is an absolute lie: “Beloved, believe not every spirit, but try the spirits whether they are of God: because many false prophets are gone out into the world. Hereby know ye the Spirit of God: Every Spirit that confesseth that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh is of God: and every spirit that confesseth not that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh is not of God: and this is that spirit of antichrist, whereof ye have heard that it should come: even now already is it in the world.” (1 John 4: 1-3). Black men the devil and the system are seeking to punk you OUT, and this is the long and the short of it. Homosexuality is simply one of the devil’s many demonic lies. The devil works for the devil, and the system works for the system, and we all know who controls the system. Hence, vanity oriented Black males will never righteously challenge the system. Amen!