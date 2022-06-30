HOUSTON, June 29, 2022—The Ensemble Theatre has resumed its beloved summer creative arts program, the Young Performers Program this summer! The Young Performers Program is an arts focused summer enrichment program that teaches dance, music and theater for children ages 6 years old to 17 years old. Since 1985, over 4,500 Houston area youth have participated in the Young Performers Program, including some who are now professionals on Broadway, film and television, and a variety of other successful career paths. The Young Performers Program is a daily, Monday through Friday, program that is open from 8:00AM until 4:00PM (with an extended day offering from 4:00PM until 6:00PM). Each session culminates in a production that encompasses all the taught disciplines.

In our live and in-person sessions, we combine the study of theater, dance, music, arts education, technical skill, creative dramatics and performance for a well-rounded and exciting educational experience. The program will motivate youth to use theater to explore, inspire, and produce a student led performance that encompasses all the theatrical disciplines.

This summer, we will also offer a session conducted via Zoom. Through the study of storytelling and design, students will develop a creative work to be shared at the end of this power camp experience. The session will welcome students of all levels as we engage the use of their personal creative tools including imagination, voice, body, and feelings, moving them to activate the creative space for exploration of costume and sound design…ALL IN THE WORLD OF ZOOM!

The Young Performers Program is a fun, exciting, challenging, dynamic, creative and fresh program that will expand the minds of youth and develop their creativity. The Young Performers Program offers an enriching and well-rounded educational experience that will certainly add value to your child’s mental, emotional and educational development.

The Young Performers Program is sponsored in part by the Lora Clemons Fund, Sermoonjoy Organization, Astros Foundation, CASE for Kids, HCDE County Connections, and Spindletop Community Impact Partners, Inc.