Nathan Louis Jackson’s Brother Toad was a brilliant, thought provoking, and heartfelt masterpiece on stage. I cried, laughed, and was inspired to seek opportunities to truly make a difference in my community.

This awesome play truly seeks to motivate action from everyday people who are often made to feel as if they can’t make a difference. Everyone can make a difference in their community, and collectively our efforts can change the world.

Brother Toad is a must-see theatrical experience touching on gun education, social media relevance, and the crucial question of our time: What does responsible gun control look like?

Tanner Ellis gave an eloquent portrayal of Marquis. He took the audience through a roller coaster of emotions which allowed us to step into the shoes of his mother Janelle, brilliantly portrayed by An’Tick Von Morphing. They shared a great chemistry as a concerned mother and traumatized son.

Additionally, the comedy relief steps in with the poignant and colorful Nicholas Lewis portraying Randall, the brother of Janelle and Uncle to Marquis. Randall gained success and moved out of the hood to still find that he must balance moving on up and still staying connected to his roots. Shayna, Randall’s wife, portrayed by Aria Hope, gave an awesome performance as the dutiful and outspoken wife who was ready to change the world. Randall’s friend, Chris portrayed by Roc Living, was the perfect bro duo delivering the best laughs ever connected to the seriousness of gun control.

Brother Toad was the excellent masterpiece that we needed at this time. A special congratulations to the Ensemble Theatre Artistic Director/ Co-Director Eileen J. Morris and Co Director Rachel Hemphill Dickerson, on a job well done. If you’re looking for something great to do, grab a friend and make a date to enjoy this important play. Our future depends on our collective effort to be motivated to make a difference and Brother Toad is a great way to start.