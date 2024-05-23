The Devil’s Agenda

Some individuals might ask the question: who is the devil? The answer is simply anyone who is embracing and spreading lies for evil purposes, which in turn, are designed to confuse, destroy, and kill. Simply put, the devil is any individual who doesn’t have a God conscience, and has a carnal mind, because a carnal mind is enmity to God. Therefore, “the mindset on the flesh is hostile toward God; for it does not subject itself to the law of God, for it is not even able to do so; and those who are in the flesh cannot please God.” (Romans 8: 7-8). For example, “the law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus hath made me free from the law of sin and death. For what the law could not do, in that it was weak through the flesh, God sending his own Son in the likeness of sinful flesh, and for sin, condemned sin in the flesh: that the righteousness of the law might be fulfilled in us, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.” (Romans 8: 2-4). There is a physical heaven and hell on earth. We are currently living in either a physical heaven or hell. God knows that Donald J. Trump and his MAGA followers are attempting to make America a living hell. Sadly, Bubba Six-Pack has become a useful idiot for MAGA CULT hellish White Autocracy, because he does not spiritually understand that we must: “Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” (Ephesians 6: 11-12). MAGA Cult followers the devil’s primary agenda is simply to kill us by having evil rule, especially in high places. The Presidency of Donald J. Trump was a classic example. During Trump’s Presidency it was empirically documented that Trump told 35,000 lies and counting, and the COVID-19 Pandemic killed tens of thousands on his Presidential watch.
Lying is the beginning of sin. The devil told the first lie to Eve, and we all know the rest of the story hell on earth, rather than heaven. One of the primary objectives of the devil is to get individuals to devise harm against their neighbors or against one’s own brother: Cain and Abel. America, we must always remember that nothing can separate us from the love of God that was demonstrated in the life and spiritually teachings of Jesus Christ. Therefore: “What shall we then say to these things? If God be for us, who can be against us?” (Romans 8: 31. Hence, in knowing this, there is no need for any individual to act like a fool, because: “Fools make a mock at sin: but among the righteous there is favour.” (Proverbs 14: 9). In conclusion, as a spiritual reminder there was a rich man, such as Donald J. Trump that had a spiritual encounter with God after he died and went to hell. He desired to go back, and tell his blood brothers to change their lifestyles, because he did not want them to end up in hell. God told the Rich Man there are pastoral leaders that can tell him if they will listen! The spiritual moral of the story is this, don’t become a rich fool. Therefore: “Take heed, and beware of covetousness: for a man’s life consisteth not in the abundance of the things which he possesseth.” (Luke 12: 15). On November 5th, 2024, vote for a multicultural democratic society by voting for Mighty Joe Biden. Pass it on, and do not keep it to yourself, because God has no secrets. Amen.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.