The Devil’s Agenda

Some individuals might ask the question: who is the devil? The answer is simply anyone who is embracing and spreading lies for evil purposes, which in turn, are designed to confuse, destroy, and kill. Simply put, the devil is any individual who doesn’t have a God conscience, and has a carnal mind, because a carnal mind is enmity to God. Therefore, “the mindset on the flesh is hostile toward God; for it does not subject itself to the law of God, for it is not even able to do so; and those who are in the flesh cannot please God.” (Romans 8: 7-8). For example, “the law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus hath made me free from the law of sin and death. For what the law could not do, in that it was weak through the flesh, God sending his own Son in the likeness of sinful flesh, and for sin, condemned sin in the flesh: that the righteousness of the law might be fulfilled in us, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.” (Romans 8: 2-4). There is a physical heaven and hell on earth. We are currently living in either a physical heaven or hell. God knows that Donald J. Trump and his MAGA followers are attempting to make America a living hell. Sadly, Bubba Six-Pack has become a useful idiot for MAGA CULT hellish White Autocracy, because he does not spiritually understand that we must: “Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” (Ephesians 6: 11-12). MAGA Cult followers the devil’s primary agenda is simply to kill us by having evil rule, especially in high places. The Presidency of Donald J. Trump was a classic example. During Trump’s Presidency it was empirically documented that Trump told 35,000 lies and counting, and the COVID-19 Pandemic killed tens of thousands on his Presidential watch.

Lying is the beginning of sin. The devil told the first lie to Eve, and we all know the rest of the story hell on earth, rather than heaven. One of the primary objectives of the devil is to get individuals to devise harm against their neighbors or against one’s own brother: Cain and Abel. America, we must always remember that nothing can separate us from the love of God that was demonstrated in the life and spiritually teachings of Jesus Christ. Therefore: “What shall we then say to these things? If God be for us, who can be against us?” (Romans 8: 31. Hence, in knowing this, there is no need for any individual to act like a fool, because: “Fools make a mock at sin: but among the righteous there is favour.” (Proverbs 14: 9). In conclusion, as a spiritual reminder there was a rich man, such as Donald J. Trump that had a spiritual encounter with God after he died and went to hell. He desired to go back, and tell his blood brothers to change their lifestyles, because he did not want them to end up in hell. God told the Rich Man there are pastoral leaders that can tell him if they will listen! The spiritual moral of the story is this, don’t become a rich fool. Therefore: “Take heed, and beware of covetousness: for a man’s life consisteth not in the abundance of the things which he possesseth.” (Luke 12: 15). On November 5th, 2024, vote for a multicultural democratic society by voting for Mighty Joe Biden. Pass it on, and do not keep it to yourself, because God has no secrets. Amen.