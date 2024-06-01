June 1st, 2024

MEDIA KIT
Menu
Paper Locations
Contact

THE CONSCIENCE AGENDA

THE CONSCIENCE AGENDA

By: Shelley McKinley, Ed.D.

August 20th, called Slavery Remembrance Day, is fast approaching and commemorates the day that the first 20 enslaved Africans arrived to American shores on the slave ship called the White Lion at Point Comfort, VA in 1619, near what is today called Norfolk. Unlike Juneteenth which celebrates the liberation of enslaved African American people, August 20th is intended to annually observe African American contributions to America while enslaved. It also memorializes those who did not survive the deadly middle passage, and honors the generations of people of African descent who were born to and died in slavery between 1619 and 1865. “We were brought here to be a permanently, identifiable caste of enslaved people,” clarified Congressman Al Green.

 

Slavery Remembrance Day, a component of the Conscience Agenda and considered our moral imperative, also observes the victories of an enslaved people in spite of the seemingly invincible challenges. The Conscience Agenda involves five points. “Dr. King reminds us that the time is always right to do what is right. More importantly than the right thing to do, is the righteous thing to do. This is what we must do if we are to be respected in this country because we are disrespected. The conscience is that thing that tells you the rightness or wrongness of something. The moral imperative emanates from the conscience. If there is something you

know is wrong, then you are to correct it,” explained Rep. Al Green.

 

The first point is to expand Slavery Remembrance Day to prevent the evils of slavery from fading from our collective memory so as to prevent it or its discriminatory practices such as mass lynching, black codes, lawful segregation, and institutional racism from making a comeback. This is extremely important in the current political climate. Slavery Remembrance Day, sponsored by Rep. Al Green and co-sponsored by 77 others, passed in the U.S. House, but not the Senate. However, it was acknowledged by President Biden in an August 2022 press release. Slavery Remembrance Day seeks to recognize slavery as we recognize 9/11, Pearl Harbor, and the Holocaust. “We Black people of African ancestry have to be proud of our ancestors because they were the economic foundational mothers and fathers of the country, and were sacrificed so that America could achieve the greatness that it has,” shared Rep. Al Green. The second point is to award a Congressional Gold Medal to the American Enslaved, as we did for the Confederate soldiers on July 18, 1956, who fought to maintain slavery.

 

Congress has never awarded a Congressional Gold Medal to the over 10 million enslaved men, women, and children who arduously labored to fuel our nation’s foundational wealth. Awarding of a Congressional Gold Medal is not unprecedented as it has been awarded to Confederate soldiers, the Tuskegee Airmen, the Navajo Code Talkers, and posthumously to the Service members who died in Afghanistan on August 26, 2021. The economic foundational mothers and fathers of the country deserve a Congressional Gold Medal. Rep. Al Green’s third point is to remove the name of Richard Russell from the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C. The building, referred to as the Old Senate Building prior to 1972, took on the self-proclaimed white supremacist’s name largely due to his longevity of 40 years in the Senate. Richard Russell, however, was an opponent of federal civil rights legislation and co-authored the 1956 Southern Manifesto that criticized the Supreme Court’s landmark Brown vs. Board of Education desegregation case as an abuse of judicial power. Rep. Al Green argues that his name should be removed from the tax-supported building. “It is a place of national shame. I assure you that if this building was named in such a way to offend Anglos, then the name would come down. The name should come down because it offends people of African ancestry.”

 

The fourth point is to enact a Securities and Exchange Atonement Act, which will investigate the extent of financial companies’ historical connections to slavery and facilitate atonement from those companies, namely insurance companies and banks, who profited directly from slavery. Such an Act would amend the Securities Act of 1934 to require issuers of securities to conduct a racial equity audit every two years regarding civil rights, equity, diversity, and inclusion. The audits will be reported to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and publicly. Additionally, the Act would create an Office of Reparations Programs at the Department of Treasury to provide funding for racial equity.

 

The fifth point is to establish the Department of Reconciliation (DOR) tasked with creating a national, comprehensive strategy to eliminate racism and invidious discrimination. The Department would correct the past, and prevent future transgressions against all minority groups (African American, Asian, Hispanic, Native American, female, LBGTQ) who face unjust discrimination and disadvantage. To ensure the Department will always have funding, Rep. Al Green proposes no less than 10% of the Defense Department’s budget, roughly $84.1billion, to ensure that the work will go uninterrupted. There is pending legislation sponsored by Rep. Al Green to jumpstart the work of the DOR.

Latest Articles

NEED PAST ISSUES?

Search our archive of past issues Receive our Latest Updates
 
* indicates required

African American News & Issues
(713) 692-1892

P.O. Box 41820
Houston, TX 77241

Subscribe to our newsletter

Copyright © 2024. African American News & Issues. All rights reserved. | Private Policy | Terms of Use

Facebook Twitter-square Instagram Youtube-square

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.

Scroll to Top
Search