This weekend, the Foundation for Black Heritage & Culture will open its doors to the greater Houston community to “Rediscover Our Own Backyard” at the 6th Annual Houston Black Heritage Festival (presented by Houston Southeast Management District). The two-day celebration will take place at Emancipation Park on October 8th and 9th from 4 PM to 10 PM. Grammy-nominated R&B singers Eric Benet and Elle Varner will headline the festival’s main stage. Legendary radio presenter Funky Larry Jones with Houston’s own Magic 102.1 FM will serve as the official host of this weekend’s festival. Click on the flyer for more information.