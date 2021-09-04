The Bake: Passion Ricotta French Toast

Spread the love

















By: Paris Brown, NNPA Newswire Contributor

Hello fellow bakers, and welcome back to The Bake!

Today I am taking a breakfast favorite to the next level. My brioche French toast with a whipped ricotta passion fruit topping is a cool twist to a classic.

Social media posts and the ricotta toast trend that is currently going around heavily inspired me.

So, I decided to try it myself.

The creaminess of the ricotta and the tartness of the passion fruit is an unlikely but powerful combo. But, since it is summer, I wanted some fun fruit flavors incorporated, and passion fruit seemed perfect! And man was that a good idea!

I decided to use my homemade brioche recipe for this recipe, but you can buy a loaf at the store, and it will be just as good.

If you want to check out my recipe, you can find it here: (link to homemade brioche).

Ingredients:

15 oz fresh ricotta

5 tbsp sugar

1/4 cup passion fruit pulp/juice

1 loaf brioche bread

2 cups milk

3 eggs

1/4 cup sugar

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp

Optional: 1 tsp chopped fresh mint

Instructions:

1. In a large mixer, add ricotta, 5 tbsp sugar, and passion fruit. Whip for 5-8 minutes or until smooth.

2. In a separate bowl, mix milk, sugar, eggs, and vanilla. Cut brioche into pieces on the thicker side.

3. Heat a nonstick pan on medium heat and grease with butter. Dip the pieces of bread in the milk mixture on each side and cook on the pan until each side is golden.

4. Top with ricotta topping and mint.

5. Enjoy!