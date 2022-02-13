The Bake – Orange Cran Muffins

Spread the love

By: Paris Brown/ NNPA Newswire Contributor

Hello and welcome back to The Bake! This week’s bake has to be one of my favorite flavor combos yet- orange and cranberry muffins. These fluffy muffins are packed with the sweet and tart flavors of orange and cranberries and are super easy to make- just like I like it!

For this recipe, I hand-squeezed oranges to get the best flavor for my muffins, and it made my kitchen smell amazing! I made my own cranberry sauce for the cranberry center, which was super simple and super yummy.

All in all, this recipe was a winner! It’s the perfect snack or breakfast that’ll wow you and your family.

Ingredients

Batter:

1 ¾ cup flour

2 ½ tsp baking powder

¾ cup sugar

Zest of 3 oranges

⅓ cup butter (melted)

½ cup fresh orange juice

¼ cup milk

¼ cup sour cream

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

Cranberry Sauce:

4 cups cranberries

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

Splash of orange juice

1 tsp vanilla extract

Orange Glaze:

¼ cup orange juice

1 cup powdered sugar

½ tsp vanilla extract

12 pieces of orange for garnish

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F and butter your muffin tin

2. In a medium saucepan, add cranberries, sugar, and water. Cook over medium-high heat until the cranberries burst. Once they burst, mash them in the pot and bring the heat down to low. Simmer for 10 minutes, then cool.

3. In a large bowl, mix the dry ingredients- flour, baking powder, orange zest, and sugar.

4. In a separate bowl, combine wet ingredients- orange juice, milk, sour cream, butter, eggs, and vanilla. Add the wet to the dry and mix until thoroughly combined.

5. In a separate bowl, add orange juice, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract until the glaze is to your preferred consistency.

6. Add a tablespoon of batter to the muffin tin, then add a tablespoon of cranberry sauce. Top it off with more batter and place an orange slice on top. Repeat for the rest of the tin.

7. Bake 20-25 or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Top with glaze and enjoy!!