The Bake – Orange Cran Muffins

By: Paris Brown/ NNPA Newswire Contributor
Hello and welcome back to The Bake! This week’s bake has to be one of my favorite flavor combos yet- orange and cranberry muffins. These fluffy muffins are packed with the sweet and tart flavors of orange and cranberries and are super easy to make- just like I like it!
For this recipe, I hand-squeezed oranges to get the best flavor for my muffins, and it made my kitchen smell amazing! I made my own cranberry sauce for the cranberry center, which was super simple and super yummy.
All in all, this recipe was a winner! It’s the perfect snack or breakfast that’ll wow you and your family.
Ingredients
Batter:
1 ¾ cup flour
2 ½ tsp baking powder
¾ cup sugar
Zest of 3 oranges
⅓ cup butter (melted)
½ cup fresh orange juice
¼ cup milk
¼ cup sour cream
2 eggs
1 tsp vanilla extract
Cranberry Sauce:
4 cups cranberries
1 cup sugar
1 cup water
Splash of orange juice
1 tsp vanilla extract
Orange Glaze:
¼ cup orange juice
1 cup powdered sugar
½ tsp vanilla extract
12 pieces of orange for garnish
Instructions
1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F and butter your muffin tin
2. In a medium saucepan, add cranberries, sugar, and water. Cook over medium-high heat until the cranberries burst. Once they burst, mash them in the pot and bring the heat down to low. Simmer for 10 minutes, then cool.
3. In a large bowl, mix the dry ingredients- flour, baking powder, orange zest, and sugar.
4. In a separate bowl, combine wet ingredients- orange juice, milk, sour cream, butter, eggs, and vanilla. Add the wet to the dry and mix until thoroughly combined.
5. In a separate bowl, add orange juice, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract until the glaze is to your preferred consistency.
6. Add a tablespoon of batter to the muffin tin, then add a tablespoon of cranberry sauce. Top it off with more batter and place an orange slice on top. Repeat for the rest of the tin.
7. Bake 20-25 or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Top with glaze and enjoy!!
