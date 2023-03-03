What a selfless way to celebrate your birthday by inviting your friends to give to the Astros Foundation Scholarship Fund in exchange for an awesome party in the Gallagher Club overlooking Minute Maid Field. Kudos to Paula McCann Harris for being dedicated to providing support to Houston’s youth.

The party was jamming with killer music and delicious food while everyone enjoyed the Cactus Jack HBCU Classic Game: Texas Southern University (TSU) Vs. Prairie View A&M University. It was a nail bitter, but Texas Southern (TSU) was victorious! The real winners are the scholars who will receive one of the coveted Astros Foundation Scholarships for $5,000. Thank you, Mrs. Paula McCann Harris, Executive Director & the Astros for all the love you give to Houston.