The Anderson Music Studio recently held its annual piano recital. Students in the studio were given a special opportunity to perform music they learned this year, via the internet. Anderson Music Studio services a range of students, from primary grades to high school, to adults, along with professional musicians and music teachers. The studio has had students from as far away as Maine, but most commonly, the students are residents from Acres Homes, along with Independence Heights, Inwood, Missouri City, Spring, and Willowbrook.

Styles of music offered for study includes classical, sacred, pop, jazz, spiritual, folk, and gospel. Students also learn composition and improvisation. Instructor Lela Anderson is a veteran music teacher, who has taught music to students from Pre-K to 12th grade, college level and adults. Anderson has earned numerous awards as an educator, including four awards as Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers. Houston ISD honored Anderson as the Teacher of the Year at Burrus Elementary and Holden Elementary, and nominee for Teacher of the Year at Kashmere High School.

In addition, Anderson was honored as Outstanding Piano Teacher by the DeBose National Piano Foundation of Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as her students’ earned honors from competing in piano performance with students from around the nation. This year’s recital began with a musical prelude of Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely” by instructor Lela Anderson. Recital performers were Paula Reed, Kaya Carter, Megan Johnson, Milton Dennis, La’Miracle Johnson, and Miles Starkey.

Ms. Paula Reed, a registered nurse for over 40 years, is a gifted singer as well. She has sung with Houston Grand Opera, musical plays, the Houston Ebony Opera Guild, church choirs, and at community events. Her recital guests were impressed by her renditions of the spiritual “Jericho” and Scott Joplin’s The Entertainer. For her meritorious work as an adult beginner, she earned the “Yes I Can” award.

Kaya Carter, who also enjoys math studies at Eisenhower High School, played a favorite tune “My Favorite Things”, from the renown Rogers and Hammerstein musical “The Sound of Music.” After the recital Kaya will compete in the National American Miss Contest.

Megan Johnson earned the “Pianist of the Year” award. The audience loved her performance of “Lamb at School,” also known as “Mary Had a Little Lamb,” and she reminded us of Whitney Houston with her smile and her beautiful glittery silver attire she wore for this, her first piano recital. She also enjoys taking dance lessons.

Milton Dennis III, age 12, enjoys drawing and video games in his free time. “Swiss Clock,” by James Bastien, was a song he played well.

La’Miracle Johnson, a piano student of three years, performed Anton Dvorak’s “Largo”. She enjoys cheerleading and praise dancing also. This fall she will attend Yes Prep-White Oak location.

Miles Starkey, in his second piano recital, played one of his favorite songs, “Bell Tower.” Miles is also a sports enthusiast.