In 1963, Ebony Magazine featured an article on the three best cities for Black Americans to reside, thrive, and live in. These cities were Los Angles, Atlanta, and Houston. Two of these great cities have come a long way in improving socio-economic conditions and opportunities for Blacks due in part to stellar first-class Black political leadership, and one of the three cities is the mecca for Black business developmental opportunities.

Another city has shown great possibilities, but because of limited-levels of inclusionary, and visionary leadership, it has not been as successful as it could and should have been in the business arena because Black business owners have not received their fair-share of prime contracts. Sadly, Blacks have always been at the bottom of the totem-pole-ladder when it comes to socio-economic developmental opportunities. And it seems as though in the third city, there is a political “crab-barrel-mentality” that is perpetrated by elected political leaders. Yet, and still, for the most part, all the political leaders are multi-millionaires. However, there was a breath of fresh political air that blew through this city from, 1998-2004, because Blacks and other minorities did receive multiple prime contracts. What a glorious time-period it was in Houston under the mayoral leadership of Lee P. Brown! Sadly, in 2023, Black business owners are unable to receive prime contracts from the political efforts of Black politicians. Thanks be to God, we have a socio-political-voting opportunity in (2023) to set the socio-political-economic record straight in upcoming Mayoral races across the USA, especially in Houston.

The 2023 Mayoral Campaign in the City of Houston is shaping-up to be very, very interesting, because of the diverse highly qualified and capable field of candidates. Gilbert Garcia entered the mayor’s race, a man of impeccable God conscience. It is widely rumored that a particular high-profile national figure might enter the race as well. And it must be said, if this political personality enters the race for mayor, it would be Katie bar the door! Senator John Whitmire filed early, and both former City Councilwoman Amanda Edwards and former County Clerk Chris Hollins filed early too.

Houston, when all is said and done, the 2023 Mayor’s race has a stellar socio-economic-political class of candidates, and all of them are highly qualified first-class capable individuals. Grass-roots-retail politics wins election, not sophisticated media-blitzes (Television ADS). Retail strategic campaigning, especially in minority communities is the best method of cementing campaign messages in the hearts and minds of voters. No doubt about it, touching and agreeing on a personal level with voters is a winning campaign strategy. Minority voter turnout is the key to winning the (2023) mayoral race.

Whoever is the successful winner of the (2023) mayoral race will have to find creative ways to resolve Houston’s financial (woes) indebtedness. In fact, the City of Houston just might need to seek forgiveness of its state indebtedness. Additionally, the firemen and policemen pension fund issues must be creatively addressed, because we need high levels of professionalism in both public service entities. Houston, get ready for a highly competitive, interesting, and lively (2023) campaign for the Office of the Mayor, because righteousness exalts a city, and wrongdoing is a reproach to any citizen. “Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people” (Proverbs 14: 34). Amen!