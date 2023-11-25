THANKS BE TO GOD: THANKS BE TO MANKIND

America, we should always come into the spiritual presence of God and each other with joyful thanksgiving: “Make a joyful noise unto the Lord, all ye lands. Serve the Lord with gladness: come before his presence with singing. Know ye that the Lord he is God, it is he that hath made us, and not we ourselves; we are his people, and the sheep of his pasture. Enter into his gates with thanksgiving, and into his courts with praise: be thankful unto him, and bless his name.” (Psalm 100: 1-4). America, we owe this to God, because His mercy and grace has been overwhelming, and His love for US endured forever, because nothing or no one can separate us from the love of God that was manifested in the life and teachings of Jesus Christ.

Thus, to allow a demonic minded former President to divide and confuse some Americans into devilish siloecho-chambers is a disgrace before the throne of God Almighty. America know this, you cannot govern a multi-cultural democratic society advocating confusion, exclusion, and violence. And, we all know, that if Donald J. Trump were Non-White, he would be either dead or under the jailhouse, because thus far, Donald J. Trump, has gotten away with everything under the law, including getting away with individuals being murdered on January 6th, 2021.

Despite our democratic governance shortcomings and the devilish ways of some Americans, we still have an awful lot to be thankful for, because America is the most powerful socio-economic militaristic nation on planet earth. America is a multi-cultural democracy with unlimited freedoms, and Human Rights and Civil Rights. Thus, to whom much is given, much is required. Therefore, America let’s give God the honor, glory, and power, because: “The hour cometh, and now is, when the true worshippers shall worship the Father in spirit and in truth, for the Father seeketh such to worship him. God is a Spirit: and they that worship him must worship him in spirit and in truth.”

(John 4: 23-24). America let’s not lose sight of where our blessings come from, and why we should truly be thankful for all God has done for us individually and collectively: “Even everyone that is called by my name: for I have created him for my glory, I have formed him; yea, I have made him…This people have I formed for myself; they shall shew forth my praise.” (Isaiah 43:7,21). God is a jealous God, and He desires that we have no other gods before him, because the fear of the Lord is righteousness, and: “The fear of the Lord is the instruction of wisdom; and before honour is humility.” (Proverbs 15: 33).

Every Godfearing American should adhere to the will of God that we love and serve Him and love and serve each other in the name of Jesus Christ, and: “If they obey and serve him, they shall spend their days in prosperity, and their years in pleasures.” (Job 36: 11). America, God is good, and all the time God is good. Therefore, “Be not thou envious against evil men, neither desire to be with them…. Through wisdom is an house builded: and by understanding it is established. And by knowledge shall the chambers be filled with all precious and pleasant riches.” (Proverbs 24: 1,3-4). America, let us always be in a Thanksgiving mindset for all that God has done for US. Thanks be to God for being an inclusive God. Amen.