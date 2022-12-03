By: The City of Houston

The City of Houston, in partnership with Solar United Neighbors, launched a new group-buying program – Texas Solar Switch Houston – offering Houstonians a hassle-free way to install rooftop solar panels and battery storage. By coming together as a group, Houston-area residents can secure a discounted price on a rooftop solar system for their home or small business.

Combined with the new Inflation Reduction Act’s clean energy incentives, Texas Solar Switch Houston will provide Houstonians with an easy way to go solar. The program is another step towards reaching the City of Houston’s Climate Action Plan goal to generate 5 million MWh per year of local solar.

“With energy prices increasing, homeowners and small businesses are looking for opportunities to save on their energy bills and increase their resilience to climate-related events,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “Texas Solar Switch Houston provides our community with a simple and straightforward way to become better informed about solar energy and access a competitive offer from a vetted, experienced solar installation company.”

It is FREE to register online at TexasSolarSwitch.com/houston, and there is NO OBLIGATION for homeowners to purchase solar panels. Houstonians will have the option to move forward with a solar installation based on program-negotiated pricing that includes the group discount. The group discount and selected installer(s) are determined through a competitive auction process.

“More and more Houstonians are looking to solar and battery storage for self-sufficiency, which has the added benefit of making our grid more resilient,” said Hanna Mitchell, Texas program director for Solar United Neighbors. “With the recent passage of the IRA, now is a particularly good time to go solar.”

The Inflation Reduction Act will enable customers that install solar to take advantage of the new 30% tax credit.

Houston area residents and small businesses that are interested in Texas Solar Switch Houston can register for the program now.