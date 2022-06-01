(Houston) June 1, 2022 – For the second consecutive semester, students in Texas Southern University’s newly-established Future Bankers Leadership Program (FBLP) achieved an impressive 100 percent pass rate for a key professional certification exam – giving them a distinct advantage as they pursue careers in the finance and banking industry.

The Risk Management Association Credit Essentials Certificate (RMA CEC), which is tied to the program’s curriculum, helps students immediately distinguish themselves in a highly competitive field. The exam covers a variety of subjects, including cash flow, financial statements, projections, management, strategy, customer relations, credit, documentation and tax returns.

The students earned the RMA CEC by scoring an 80 or higher on the rigorous 80-question test.

“The RMA certification puts our students a step ahead, and it will help them stand out as they are considered for employment,” said Dr. David Yen, dean of TSU’s Jesse H. Jones School of Business. “Banks and other financial institutions look for individuals with this certificate. Having a 100 percent pass rate demonstrates, yet again, that our instruction is on target and that our students have a high comprehension of the skills required to pass it.”

The new academic program gives TSU business students direct exposure to commercial banking and introduces them to the industry through a formal curriculum, interaction with executives and industry mentors, and commercial banking internships.

One of the strategies for student success is to have industry-recognized credentials such as the RMA CEC embedded in select courses of the program, making graduates very attractive to potential employers.

For more information about the FBLP program, please visit the program web page or contact Muriel Funches, executive director of advancement at the Jesse H. Jones School of Business, at Muriel.funches@tsu.edu.