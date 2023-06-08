Photo Credit: Edmond Dantes

(Houston) June 7, 2023 – Texas Southern University’s Executive Master of Public Administration Program and the League of Women Voters-Houston have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish cooperative initiatives to support civic engagement programs and events for their respective institutions.

Under this MOU, TSU will support the League’s efforts to uplift youth voters by providing nonpartisan election information, extending an invitation to students to attend networking events, and collaborating with TSU on other programs. The League, on the other hand, will support TSU’s efforts by providing voter registration and education events, as well as collaboration opportunities in other partnerships deemed applicable by both entities.

TSU’s Executive Master of Public Administration program will be featured in the Voters Guide and serve as a distribution site, recruit students for potential internships with the League as an academic component, also recruit students for the League’s Rising Stars Civic leadership programs, and volunteering opportunities, such as on-site campus voter registration during the academic year, specifically National Voter Registration Day (NVRD) and civic outreach efforts in locations in the historic Third Ward.

“We are excited to establish this partnership with the League of Women Voters-Houston,” said EMPA program founding director Dr. Michael O. Adams. “This MOU will provide a platform for TSU to engage with its students, faculty, and staff in civic programs and events, and the League to extend its outreach programs. We anticipate more collaborative efforts in the future.”

The MOU underscores the commitment of both organizations to expand opportunities for student/faculty and staff of their respective institutions, and to advance civic engagement programs in the community.