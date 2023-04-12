(Houston) April 11, 2023 – The Texas Southern University Cheerleading Team made history as they won a national title at the National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) College National Championship on Friday.

Competing in the Cheer Spirit Rally Division I category, the Tigers were solid from start to finish as they opened the preliminary round with a 94.05 performance score, 94.3 raw score and a 23.5125 performance score. In the final round, TSU maintained its consistency and did even better with a 96.1 performance score, 96.1 raw score and a 95.5875 event score.

The national title marked the first time an HBCU has claimed a title at the championships.

“When I first came to TSU, I told the team we’re going to Nationals,” said head coach Shontrese Comeaux. “When we earned our gold bid at NCA Camp, I told the team, ‘it’s time to go to work’. I knew this was the year and the team to get the job done. I’m so proud of them and where we’re going to take the cheer program next.”

In the summer of 2022, the team set the foundation for its national title with a Gold bid at NCA camp, an All-American award by the mascot Tex the Tiger, second place in overall game day and overall most spirited.

“Words can’t express how proud I am for our cheer team’s national championship,” said Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Kevin Granger. “They’ve worked very hard for this moment over the past several months. To see the long hours they’ve dedicated come to fruition in the form of a national championship is amazing as I want to commend the coaching staff and team members for their efforts. This team has made history at Texas Southern and everyone apart of TSU nation is proud of their accomplishments.”

The team will receive national championships letterman jackets and rings for winning the title.

