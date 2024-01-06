TEXAS, OUR TEXAS

Home

Readers of a certain age may remember when being recognized as being a Texan was something to be proud of. We were known then to be friendly, honest, and welcoming. Independent, industrious workers. Highly skeptical of our government. We loved our neighbors, our neighborhood schools, our church, trail rides, and eating tamales at Christmas. Although many oldtime Texans are becoming increasingly disappointed with disgust over the political surliness towards newcomers, public displays of corruption, and radical miserliness demonstrated by the unholy trinity of Abbott, Patrick and Paxton, the rest of the world continues to be drawn here faster than double-struck lightning. With more than 30 million people, Texas has almost 8.5 million more residents than it did at the beginning of the century. The increase is substantially due to the international oil business which has always stretched from Texas to around the world. e hourly-paid oil eld roughneck who symbolized the state's explosive wealth born of oil used to be a sunburned white man; today the typical grease-stained oil eld worker is a Hispanic who was born here. According to the U.S. Census Bureau about 95% of our population growth is due to people of color, with Hispanics outnumbering whites making them about equal in citizenry, but unequal in representation. White voters still control elections via deliberate gerrymandering of the new political maps. Houston is one of the most immigrant-diverse cities in the nation with more than one hundred different native languages. People here celebrate Lunar New Year, Christmas, Hanukkah, Ramadan, Chavez-Huerta Day, and the Hindu festivals of Holi and Diwali. Asians account for about 5.4% of us, with that demographic growing faster than whites. In some locales new home construction is being built around the ancient design philosophy concept of Vastu Shastra. the number of Texas-born Hispanics surpasses that of Texas-born whites, but they are so much younger than the white population that their impact on Texas politics remains nascent. As those brown babies reach voting age for the Texans the political environment will fluctuate, but perhaps not in expected ways. Most Asians and Indians are socially, socially, and religiously conservative. Latinos are also more traditionalist, family orientated (anti-LGBT), and religious (anti-choice), which may make Republicanism appealing to them. Black Texans make up about 12% of our residents. Texas leads the nation in the growth of its Black population, and those coming here are more likely to be professional and middle class than not.

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.