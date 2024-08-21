SZA and Babyface to Receive Honors at the 2024 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards

This week, it was announced that SZA and Babyface, two of the most influential artists in the R&B genre, will be honored at the 2024 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards. This recognition celebrates their significant contributions to the music industry and their impact on the genre, both of which have shaped the sound of R&B and hip-hop over the years.
SZA, born Solána Imani Rowe, has quickly become one of the most prominent voices in contemporary R&B. Her unique blend of soulful melodies, introspective lyrics, and genre-defying sounds has earned her critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base. SZA’s debut album, Ctrl, released in 2017, was a commercial and critical success, solidifying her as a force to be reckoned with in the music world. The album’s impact was far-reaching, influencing a new generation of artists and earning her multiple Grammy nominations.
In 2020, SZA continued to make waves with singles like “Good Days” and “Hit Different,” further showcasing her versatility and deepening her influence in the industry. Her work not only resonates with listeners but also pushes the boundaries of what R&B can be, blending elements of hip-hop, neo-soul, and alternative music.
Babyface, on the other hand, is a legend in the music industry with a career spanning over four decades. As a singer, songwriter, and producer, Babyface has crafted some of the most memorable R&B and pop hits of all time. His work has earned him numerous awards, including 11 Grammy Awards. Babyface has written and produced for some of the biggest names in music, including Whitney Houston, Toni Braxton, and Boyz II Men, helping to shape the sound of R&B in the 1980s and 1990s.
Songs like “End of the Road” by Boyz II Men, which Babyface co-wrote, became iconic anthems that defined an era of R&B. His ability to blend emotion with melody has made his work timeless, and his influence continues to be felt in the music industry today. Even after decades in the business, Babyface remains active, collaborating with contemporary artists and continuing to contribute to the evolution of R&B.
The BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards have long been a platform to recognize the achievements of artists, songwriters, and producers who have made significant contributions to the genre. This year’s event, set to take place later in 2024, will see SZA and Babyface receiving honors that highlight their enduring impact on the music world.
For SZA, this recognition is a testament to her rapid rise and the profound effect her music has had on both fans and peers. For Babyface, the honor serves as a celebration of his legacy and ongoing influence in the industry. Both artists represent different eras of R&B, but their contributions are equally vital to the genre’s rich history and vibrant future.
As the awards approach, the music community eagerly anticipates the celebration of these two iconic figures, whose work continues to inspire and shape the landscape of R&B and hip-hop.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.