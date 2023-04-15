The Sugar Land Chapter of Jack and Jill Inc. had a fantastic fundraiser. “A Night in Paris” was beautifully curated with art, live music, and comedy featuring comedians Daniel Dugar, Mario Hodge, and Gerard Guillory. Their Co-Host was Carla Ferrell from the Steve Harvey Morning Show. The Sugar Land Chapter was celebrating its 15th
Anniversary of service.
Since 1924, the Spelman College Glee Club has maintained a reputation for choral excellence, performing a repertoire that includes selections from world cultures, commissioned works, sacred and secular...Read more
Leave a Reply