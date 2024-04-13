STUDY TO SHOW THYSELF APPROVED, 2 TIMOTHY 2:15

April 13th, 2024

In the United States, there are not only restrictions on studying Black Studies, classic literature, accurate history, and science. More than 40,000 people were killed with gun violence in 2023, an average of 118 deaths each day, many in Texas. Black people are almost fourteen times as likely to die from firearms as whites. Half of all deaths of Blacks aged 15 to 19 in 2021 were from guns. However, due to a single statement made by a Republican supporter of the NRA in the congressional budget bill of 1996, we are left in the dark regarding the reasons behind and methods to prevent the ongoing violence. This particular sentence states that “None of the funds allocated for injury prevention and control at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are permitted to be utilized for the advocacy or promotion of gun control.” As a result, the necessary understanding and strategies to address this issue remain elusive.

 

A similar provision is in the Appropriations Act of 2012. Today CDC’s policy interprets this language as a warning against using CDC funds to research gun issues that could be used in legislative arguments “intended to restrict or control the purchase or use of firearms,” leaving researchers reluctant to study remedies lest their projects become unfunded. For nearly 30 years that amendment has prevented the CDC’s study of gun violence. Mass shootings account for one consequence of gun violence. Suicide, urban gun violence victimizing young minority men, family shootings, police shootings all have different risk factors, different motives, and frequently engage different fi rearms. Like cancer, there is no single cure for the epidemic of gun violence in the United States.

 

If cancer research had been eliminated in 1996 malignancies now curable would still be deadly, but because of research hundreds of cancers now have known preventions and treatments. Firearm violence is epidemic for multiple reasons and similarly requires numerous scientific research methods. After every mass shooting, after every individual family’s loss, desperate pleas pour in from citizens for officials to do something, anything, to address the scourge of gun violence. President Obama ordered the CDC to examine “the causes of gun violence and the ways to prevent it” in 2012, but the CDC has unfailingly refused to apportion resources to the issue. Republicans, in thrall to the National Rifle Association, continue to promote amendments to cut federal funding for CDC gun research, making guns our least researched cause of death even though they are a prominent cause.

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.

