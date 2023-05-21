The Sister’s Network Stop the Silence Breast Cancer 5K Walk/Run was a major success. The picturesque campus of the University of Houston was the perfect new location to hold the annual event, which was in its thirteenth year of existence. Black women came from all over to participate, support, and raise money to fight breast cancer.

In April 2010, the Stop the Silence Walk became the first and only national Black Breast Cancer Walk/Run. For the last thirteen years, more than 7,000 participants have traveled from all different areas of the country to Houston to honor and celebrate Black women who are courageously fighting breast cancer. The Sister’s Network Inc. Breast Cancer Assistance Program receives the funds raised to make a difference in breast cancer patients and survivors’ lives every day.

It was an Alpha Kappa Alpha Inc. takeover with sisterhood and service as they participated and helped raise money for this great cause. Sisters Network-Detroit chapter members were pretty in pink sporting the flamingo glasses. The Krewe of Athena Carnival Club Inc. were ready to fight Breast Cancer the “Big Easy Way,” looking super cute in their Mardi Gras festive outfits. Friends don’t let friends fight cancer alone, was the perfect t-shirt and description of the heartbeat of this event. It was great to see husbands and children enjoying the experience and supporting their mothers, daughters, and sisters. What a beautiful way to support your family and friends when they need you the most. For more information, please visit www.stopthesilencewalk.org/.