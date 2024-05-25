Stewardship is an essential spiritual element of God conscience as well as human community, because: “ e earth is the Lord’s, and the fullness thereof; the world, and they that dwell therein.” (Psalm 24: 1). Every individual is a steward or caretaker, and all individuals must be wholeheartedly committed to the proper stewardship management of the earth and its natural resources. Unfortunately, Christian Right Evangelicals, e GOP, White Nationalists, Fox “FAKE” News, and some spiritually misguided Blacks and other minorities believe that climate change is a hoax. How malnourished of the brain can one be? Climate change is the result of ungodly, devilish, and improper stewardship management of the earth and its resources. Wasting natural resources is a sin. Human beings not only exploit each other but seek to exploit God, nature, and natural resources, as well.
In doing so, we are leaving our children and children’s children an inhabitable planet. God has an admonition for environmental exploiters: “Whatsoever ye do, do it heartily, as to the Lord, and not unto men; knowing that of the Lord ye shall receive the reward of the inheritance: for ye serve the Lord Christ. But he that doeth wrong shall receive for the wrong which he hath done: and there is no respect of persons.” (Colossians 3: 23-25).
America, it happened again, attempting to play God has become a dangerous lifestyle proposition. The weekend of May 17th, 2024, in the metroHouston area we experienced another disastrous e ect of lack of environmental stewardship. Climate change is real. Climate change is not a hoax. America, we must spiritually learn how to be faithful stewards to foster eternal faith in God, and free-will obedience to the principles of God. In the Gospel of Luke, Jesus tells a parable about a superslick accountant regarding stewardship: “ There was a certain rich man, which had a steward; and said unto him, how is it that I hear this of thee? Give an account of thy stewardship; for thou mayest be no longer steward. Then the steward said within himself, what shall I do?” (Luke 16: 1-2). America, we are in a what shall I do predicament? Too many individuals are destroying their own natural environments for the love of money.
The Bible spiritually asks the question: will a man rob God? Of course, we know that some men will rob God, their children, others, and ultimately themselves, and this is why we have climate change environmental problems. In the twenty- first century, God is asking us to give account of our stewardship responsibilities of the earth, its natural resources, as well as our faithfulness and accountability to each other. e primary climate change problem is created by the petrochemical industry, and we all know that there are other sources of energy that we can efficiently utilize.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.