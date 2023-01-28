At the age of 103, Miola Donahue Laws, also known as the matriarch of the Laws family, leaves behind a legacy that will be remembered forever. The funeral service for Miola Laws was held at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church in Houston, Texas. Among those paying their respects at her service was singer songwriter Stevie Wonder.

A Houston native, Mrs. Laws attended Blackshear Elementary, which was one of only three Black elementary schools during that time. She also graduated from Jack Yates High School, where she was recently honored as one of the matriarchs of her class of 1937.

The Laws family is known for their musical talents and were skilled at other talents as well. Mrs. Laws and her late husband Hubert Laws were parents to Hubert Laws Jr. (an international classical and jazz musician); Eloise Laws-Ivie (vocalist, actor, and author); Ronnie Laws (international jazz musician and saxophonist); Johnny Laws (a veteran and vocalist); Debra Laws (vocalist and Broadway actor); Blanche Laws-McConnell (former church minister of music and general manager of Angelus-Funeral Home in LA), Dr. Donna Y. Laws (a professor, author, inspirational speaker and classical dancer; and Charlotte Laws-Thompson (former author and poet who was an “Ikette” for Ike and Tina Turner.

Miola Laws will greatly be missed and leaves behind many friends and loved ones who will keep her memory alive.