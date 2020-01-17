Spring ISD provides free healthy sides for students who bring their own lunch

Spread the love









HOUSTON – For Spring ISD parents who made a New Year’s goal to pack their child’s lunch more often, the district’s Child Nutrition department has a solution for students at Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) campuses: Pack the entrée and they can grab a fruit, vegetable and milk for free.

The idea of the program is that students at CEP campuses can pick three items from the lunch line to complement their lunch from home. Students at non-CEP campuses who qualify for free and reduced meals can also take advantage of this opportunity.

“Here at Spring ISD, we are encouraging parents to think outside the lunchbox,” said Jennifer Fasano, nutrition coordinator. “We offer different local fruits and vegetables every month – all types of varieties for students to choose from to add to their lunch from home.”

In addition, students can select from a variety of different flavored milks, including chocolate, strawberry, and a lactose-free dairy option.

“The majority of our elementary schools offer free lunch to all students and we know some parents still want to pack a lunch from home, but we want to encourage them to use us as a resource because we can offer sides to your child for free,” said Fasano. “They just have to take a fruit, vegetable and a milk, which is free to them.”

This program is available for students who bring a lunch at any of the following Community Eligibility Provision campuses:

Elementary: Anderson, Bammel, Beneke, Booker, Burchett, Clark Intermediate, Clark Primary, Cooper, Eickenroht, Heritage, Hirsch, Hoyland, Jenkins, Lewis, Link, Major, Marshall, McNabb, Meyer, Ponderosa, Reynolds, Salyers, Smith and Thompson

Middle Schools: Bailey, Bammel, Claughton, Dueitt, Wells

*High Schools: Dekaney, Westfield

*High schools can pick four items for free: Two fruits, a vegetable, and a milk.

For more information, visit Spring ISD Child Nutrition’s web page.