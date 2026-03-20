March 20, 2026
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TSU WINS THIRD STRAIGHT SWAC CHAMPIONSHIP

  • in Sports
TSU WINS THIRD STRAIGHT SWAC CHAMPIONSHIP

By: TSU

Texas Southern won third consecutive SWAC In- door Track & Field Championship in Birmingham, Alabama on Sunday. This win marks the 13th overall indoor championship for the program. Head coach Clyde Duncan Sr. was named SWAC Men’s Indoor Track & Field Coach of the Year, marking the 11th time in his legendary career that he’s earned the conference’s highest coaching honor.

“I am extremely proud of our student-athletes and coaching staff for this accomplishment,” said Interim Athletics Director Dr. Paula Jackson. “This level of sustained achievement takes countless hours of well-executed practice, dedication, and commitment to the sport not just as something they do, but something they live. Our team continues to set the standard for the SWAC, and I look forward to their continued success.”

In addition to winning the team championship, four Tigers won individual titles. Adam Hines won first place in the pole vault with a 15-foot vault, winning the indoor SWAC pole vault title for the third time. Ahmad Muhammad won the triple jump with a personal best 52-1.25 feet, which ranks 28th nationally. Donovan Brooks posted a personal best 4,646 points to win the heptathlon. On the women’s side, Alyvia Brown repeated as 3,000 meter champion.

The championship-winning men’s team finished with 108 total points, with 17 events scored. On Saturday, Manual Garcia scored the team’s first running points of the day with a fifth place and personal-best run of 8:53.50 in the 3,000-meter run. Later that night, Garza, Patrick Goodman, Kaseem Ibraheem-Washington and Brandon Adolphus ran 10:34.12 to place third in the distance medley relay.

Chris Johnson jumped 23-10 to place third in the long jump. Donovan Brooks (12-0.5) and Albert Hurd (11-6.5) placed 6-7 in the pole vault, respectively, to also score points. In the shot put, Blaine Nunn threw a season-best 51-9.25 feet to place third, while Jalen Walker also followed with a season-best and fourth place throw of 51-5.75 feet. On Sunday, Jalen Walker opened the day with a fourth-place throw of 56-9.25 feet in the weight throw. Braylon Carr (51-0) and Johnson (48-2.5) finished 4-5, respectively in the triple jump.

In the heptathlon, Garrett Wilkins scored a season-best 4,425 points to place third. On the track, Chris Johnson placed third in the 60 with a time of 6.82, while Joshua Brown placed eighth in a time of 6.93. Brandon Adolphus finished fifth (4:22.13)
in the mile while Michael Strange placed third (1:51.66) in the 800 on the same track he set his previous personal-best in earlier this year. Brown set a personal-best 21.54 to place sixth in the 200 while Kacy Kincade earned a point with an eighth-place run of 21.79. Garza placed seventh in the 5,000 with a personal-best run of 15:28.43, while the mile relay of Goodman, Brown, Ibraheem-Washington, and Strange won its heat and finished fifth overall with a season-best run of 3:15.84. The team returns to action in March for the start of outdoor season.

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