TSU WINS THIRD STRAIGHT SWAC CHAMPIONSHIP

“I am extremely proud of our student-athletes and coaching staff for this accomplishment,” said Interim Athletics Director Dr. Paula Jackson. “This level of sustained achievement takes countless hours of well-executed practice, dedication, and commitment to the sport not just as something they do, but something they live. Our team continues to set the standard for the SWAC, and I look forward to their continued success.”

In addition to winning the team championship, four Tigers won individual titles. Adam Hines won first place in the pole vault with a 15-foot vault, winning the indoor SWAC pole vault title for the third time. Ahmad Muhammad won the triple jump with a personal best 52-1.25 feet, which ranks 28th nationally. Donovan Brooks posted a personal best 4,646 points to win the heptathlon. On the women’s side, Alyvia Brown repeated as 3,000 meter champion.