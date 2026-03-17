JSU’s Ruffin named POY; leads the BOXTOROW 2025-26 HBCU College Basketball All-America team

Last year’s HBCU All-America teams saw many of the underclassmen transfer to other programs. This year, a new crop of players emerged from the MEAC, SWAC, Hampton, North Carolina A&T, and Tennessee State that make up the BOXTOROW 2025-26 HBCU College Basketball All-America team.

Jackson State senior guard Daeshun Ruffin has been selected HBCU National Player of the Year. Ruffin leads all HBCU Division I players and is fourth in Division I in scoring (23.3). The Jackson, Miss. native is also second in the SWAC in assists (5.3), third in free throws (.843), and scored 30 or more points in a game eight times.

Tennessee State guard Aaron Nkrumah received the HBCU Impact Award and was named to the HBCU All-America first team. He helped lead Tennessee State to a share of the OVC regular season championship and the tournament championship. The senior from Worcester, Mass. is averaging 17.6 points (second in the OVC), 5.5 rebounds per game, and 2.8 steals per game, which leads the OVC.

North Carolina A&T freshman guard Lewis Walker was selected HBCU Rookie of the Year. Walker is second in the CAA in field goal percentage (.503), fourth in free throw percentage (.862) and fifth in points per game (18.9). The Winston-Salem, N.C. native scored 20 or more points in 12 games and scored 33 points in a game twice.

Tennessee State head coach Nolan Smith was selected HBCU National Coach of the Year. In just his first season, Smith led the Tigers to their first OVC regular season (co-champions) and tournament championships since 1994. The Tigers are 23-9, received a No. 15 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and will take No. 2 Iowa State on Friday.

Twelve schools are represented on this year’s BOXTOROW All-America teams. BOXTOROW has administered the All-America teams since 2009.

2025-26 First Team All-Americans

Jakobi Heady, Bethune-Cookman (G/F, Sr., Chicago, Ill.)

Dontae Horne, Prairie View A&M (G, 6-4, Sr., Memphis, Tenn.)

Bryce Harris, Howard (G, 6-4, Grad., Brentwood, N.Y.)*

Michael James, Mississippi Valley State (G, 6-1, Jr., Byhalia, Miss.)

Gage Lattimore, North Carolina Central (G, 6-2, Soph., Greensboro, N.C.)

Aaron Nkrumah, Tennessee State (G, 6-6, Sr., Worcester, Mass.)

Daeshun Ruffin, Jackson State (G, 5-10, Sr., Jackson, Miss)

Cedric Taylor III, Howard (G, 6-7, Jr., Atlanta, Ga.)

Quion Williams, Arkansas-Pine Bluff (G, 6-5, Sr., Jonesboro, Ark.)

2025-26 Second Team All-Americans

Elijah Davis, Morgan State (G, 6-1, Grad., Severn, Md.)

Cam Gillus, Howard (G, 5-11, Jr., Falls Church, Va.)

Travis Harper II, Tennessee State (G, 6-6, r-Sr., Columbus, Ga.)

Troy Hupstead, Texas Southern (F, 6-7, Sr., Mount Vernon, N.Y.)

Michael Jacobs, Southern (G, 6-2, Sr., Atlanta, Ga.)

Elijah Jamison, Norfolk State (G, 6-3, Sr., Louisburg, N.C.)

Tai’Reon Joseph, Prairie View A&M (G, 6-3, Grad., Baton Rouge, La.)

Anthony McComb III, Norfolk State (G, 6-3, Sr., Dayton, Ohio)

Alfred Worrell Jr., Morgan State (G, 6-4, Sr., Washington, D.C.)

*2023-24 HBCU Co-Player of the Year and First team All-American

AWARDS

HBCU Player of the Year: Daeshun Ruffin, Jackson State

HBCU Impact Award: Aaron Nkrumah, Tennessee State

HBCU Rookie of the Year: Lewis Walker, North Carolina A&T

HBCU Coach of the Year: Nolan Smith, Tennessee State

HBCU National Players of the Year

2025-26 Daeshun Ruffin, Jackson State

2024-25 Blake Harper, Howard

2023-24 Ken Evans Jr., Jackson State and Jamarii Thomas, Norfolk State

2022-23 Joe Bryant, Jr., Norfolk State

2021-22 Joe Bryant, Jr., Norfolk State

2020-21 Anthony Tarke, Coppin State and Davion Warren, Hampton

2019-20 Jermaine Marrow, Hampton

2018-19 Jermaine Marrow, Hampton

2017-18 R.J. Cole, Howard

2016-17 Patrick Cole, North Carolina Central

2015-16 James Daniel, III, Howard

2014-15 Kendall Gray, Delaware State

2013-14 Jeremy Ingram, North Carolina Central

2012-13 Pendarvis Williams, Norfolk State

2011-12 Kyle O’Quinn, Norfolk State

2010-11 C.J. Reed, Bethune-Cookman

2009-10 Reggie Holmes, Morgan State

2008-09 Tywain McKee, Coppin State

HBCU National Coaches of the Year

2025-26 Nolan Smith, Tennessee State

2024-25 Chris Johnson, Southern and Erik Martin, South Carolina State

2023-24 Robert Jones, Norfolk State

2022-23 Kenny Blakeney, Howard

2021-22 Landon Bussie, Alcorn State and Robert Jones, Norfolk State

2020-21 Kevin Broadus, Morgan State and Byron Smith, Prairie View A&M

2019-20 Will Jones, North Carolina A&T and Brian Collins, Tennessee State

2018-19 Byron Smith, Prairie View A&M

2017-18 Jay Joyner, North Carolina A&T

2016-17 Mike Davis, Texas Southern and LeVelle Moton, North Carolina Central

2015-16 Dana Ford, Tennessee State

2014-15 Mike Davis, Texas Southern

2013-14 LeVelle Moton, North Carolina Central

2012-13 Roman Banks, Southern

2011-12 Anthony Evans, Norfolk State

2010-11 Edward Joyner, Jr., Hampton

2009-10 Todd Bozeman, Morgan State

2008-09 Todd Bozeman, Morgan State

[Photo: Instagram]