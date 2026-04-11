STUDENT EARNS GOLD MEDAL IN INAUGURAL SPECIAL OLYMPICS COMPETITION

By: Amy F. Cooper
Lone Star College-Montgomery is proud to announce that Kendall Young, a student in the lifePATH program, has earned a gold medal at the Special Olympics Texas Area 4 and Area 6 Basketball Skills Competition. This victory marks a significant milestone as the first official competition for the LSC-Montgomery Special Olympics Delegation.
The event, held at York Junior High School in Spring, Texas, saw Kendall compete in the Division 2 Basketball Skills category. To secure the top spot on the podium, Kendall demonstrated mastery in three timed events: speed shooting, cone dribbling, and alternating chest passes. Under the guidance of Coach Brett Boswell and with the support of LSC System Head of Delegation, Dr. Jarome Davis, Kendall’s preparation culminated in a performance that perfectly defined the spirit of the games.
Beyond his own competition, Kendall’s leadership was on full display as he spent his morning volunteering to assist during the Division 1 shooting events. His selflessness and sportsmanship reflect the Special Olympics athlete oath: “Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”
“This milestone speaks volumes about the dedication and spirit of our LSC-Montgomery Special Olympics team,” said Brett Boswell, the manager of sports and recreation and coach for the LSC-Montgomery Special Olympics team. “In his first competition, Kendall’s achievement is truly inspiring and sets a strong foundation for what lies ahead. It reflects our ongoing commitment to creating opportunities where every student can engage, grow, and reach their full potential.”
For Kendall, this gold medal is more than an athletic achievement; it is a testament to his personal journey of resilience. After facing initial challenges at another university, Kendall chose to start over in LSC- Montgomery’s lifePATH program. Since then, he has flourished both socially and academically, earning a spot on the President’s List and receiving the lifePATH Campus Ambassador and Social Light Awards.
Kendall’s success, both on the court and as a student leader, has been strengthened by a dedicated network
of mentors and active community engagement. Through his commitment to academics, dedication to service, and pursuit of excellence, his story serves as a powerful reminder of what students can achieve when they believe in themselves and are supported along the way.
Success stories like Kendall’s are made possible by the dedication and support that highlight LSC- Montgomery’s value in fostering student success. For more information about the Special Olympics at Lone Star College, please visit LoneStar. edu/Special-Olympics.