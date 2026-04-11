STUDENT EARNS GOLD MEDAL IN INAUGURAL SPECIAL OLYMPICS COMPETITION

Beyond his own competition, Kendall’s leadership was on full display as he spent his morning volunteering to assist during the Division 1 shooting events. His selflessness and sportsmanship reflect the Special Olympics athlete oath: “Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”

“This milestone speaks volumes about the dedication and spirit of our LSC-Montgomery Special Olympics team,” said Brett Boswell, the manager of sports and recreation and coach for the LSC-Montgomery Special Olympics team. “In his first competition, Kendall’s achievement is truly inspiring and sets a strong foundation for what lies ahead. It reflects our ongoing commitment to creating opportunities where every student can engage, grow, and reach their full potential.”