PANTHERS ROAR TO SWAC CHAMPIONSHIP, EARN NCAA TOURNAMENT BERTH

By: Jamal Carter
The Prairie View A&M Panthers men’s basketball delivered a defining performance in 2026, capturing the Southwestern Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament title and securing an automatic bid to the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament. Entering the tournament as one of the conference’s top teams, the Panthers showcased their dominance with a blend of defensive intensity and efficient scoring. Each game highlighted their preparation and focus, as they steadily advanced through the bracket with confidence and composure.
In the championship game, Prairie View A&M rose to the moment, executing a disciplined game plan that neutralized their opponent’s strengths. Clutch shooting, strong rebounding, and timely defensive stops proved to be the difference in a hard-fought contest. The Panthers’ ability to control the tempo and respond under pressure reflected the leadership within the team and the strategic direction from the coaching staff. When the final buzzer sounded, the celebration marked not just a victory, but the culmination of a season built on resilience and determination.
With the SWAC title secured, the Panthers turned their attention to the national stage, earning the opportunity to compete in the NCAA Tournament. The bid represented more than just participation—it was a chance to showcase Prairie View A&M’s talent and represent HBCU excellence on one of college basketball’s biggest platforms. As the team prepared for March Madness, excitement spread across campus and among alumni, with the Panthers carrying both momentum and pride into the next chapter of their remarkable 2026 season.