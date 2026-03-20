PANTHERS ROAR TO SWAC CHAMPIONSHIP, EARN NCAA TOURNAMENT BERTH

With the SWAC title secured, the Panthers turned their attention to the national stage, earning the opportunity to compete in the NCAA Tournament. The bid represented more than just participation—it was a chance to showcase Prairie View A&M’s talent and represent HBCU excellence on one of college basketball’s biggest platforms. As the team prepared for March Madness, excitement spread across campus and among alumni, with the Panthers carrying both momentum and pride into the next chapter of their remarkable 2026 season.