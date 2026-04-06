NOLAN SMITH NAMED HBCU COACH OF THE YEAR

Smith spent his entire playing career at Duke under Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski, widely regarded as one of the greatest coaches in college basketball history. That experience helped shape Smith’s foundation as a tactician, motivator, and leader. Roaming the Cameron Indoor sidelines, Smith began as a special assistant before being promoted to director of basketball operations and player development. In 2021, he was elevated to assistant coach. During his tenure, he helped guide the Blue Devils to multiple NCAA Tournament appearances, including a Final Four run in 2022 and several ACC championships. Smith worked closely with NBA-bound stars such as Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum, RJ Barrett, and Paolo Banchero. In total, 25 players he coached at Duke went on to the NBA. As a player, Smith was one of the most decorated guards in Duke history.

From 2007 to 2011, he helped lead the Blue Devils to the 2010 NCAA national championship. He was named the South Re- gional Most Outstanding Player and earned All- Final Four honors during that run. As a senior in 2011, Smith averaged 20.6 points per game, led the ACC in scoring, and was named ACC Player of the Year, ACC Tournament MVP, and a consensus First-Team All-American. He finished his collegiate career with 1,911 points, ranking 17th all-time in Duke history.