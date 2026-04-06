NOLAN SMITH NAMED HBCU COACH OF THE YEAR

By: Donal Ware
Tennessee State head men’s basketball coach Nolan Smith has been named BOXTOROW HBCU National Coach of the Year, presented annually to the top head coach in Division I HBCU college basketball Tennessee State University head men’s basketball coach Nolan Smith has been selected the BOXTOROW HBCU National Coach of the Year.
Smith’s debut was historic in a lot of respects. The Tigers won the most games in any season in their Division I history (23). They finished atop the OVC regular season (sharing the title with Morehead State) for the first time since the 1992-93 season and won the OVC tournament championship for the first time since the 1993- 94 season. He guided the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 32 years.
Smith joined TSU fol- lowing the 2024–25 sea- son as an assistant coach at the University of Memphis under Penny Hardaway. At Memphis, he played a key role in player development and recruiting, helping guide a young roster through one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the country and a competitive American Athletic Conference slate.
Before Memphis, Smith served two seasons as an assistant coach at the University of Louisville (2022–24), where he was instrumental in roster development and known for his mentorship of guards. He joined Lou- isville after six seasons on the coaching staff at his alma mater, Duke University.
Smith spent his entire playing career at Duke under Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski, widely regarded as one of the greatest coaches in college basketball history. That experience helped shape Smith’s foundation as a tactician, motivator, and leader. Roaming the Cameron Indoor sidelines, Smith began as a special assistant before being promoted to director of basketball operations and player development. In 2021, he was elevated to assistant coach. During his tenure, he helped guide the Blue Devils to multiple NCAA Tournament appearances, including a Final Four run in 2022 and several ACC championships. Smith worked closely with NBA-bound stars such as Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum, RJ Barrett, and Paolo Banchero. In total, 25 players he coached at Duke went on to the NBA. As a player, Smith was one of the most decorated guards in Duke history.
From 2007 to 2011, he helped lead the Blue Devils to the 2010 NCAA national championship. He was named the South Re- gional Most Outstanding Player and earned All- Final Four honors during that run. As a senior in 2011, Smith averaged 20.6 points per game, led the ACC in scoring, and was named ACC Player of the Year, ACC Tournament MVP, and a consensus First-Team All-American. He finished his collegiate career with 1,911 points, ranking 17th all-time in Duke history.
Smith was selected with the 21st overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draftft by the Portland Trail Blazers. He played two seasons in the NBA before continuing his professional career in the NBA G League and overseas, including stops in Croatia and Turkey.