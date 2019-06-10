MacArthur grad David Leal drafted by Oakland A’s

MacArthur High School graduate David Leal was drafted by the Oakland A’s in the 38th round of the 2019 Major League Draft.

Leal pitched for Louisiana Tech for the last two years. He pitched 142.2 innings in 21 starts and posted a 2.71 Earned Run Average.

He had a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 7.10 (135 strikeouts, 19 walks).

In 2018 he was a second-team All-Conference USA selection.

Leal has the second lowest walks ratio allowed per nine inning among all NCAA Division I players. Leal, a left-hander, held opponents to a .216 batting average.

Source and Photo credit: Mike Keeney/A.I.S.D.