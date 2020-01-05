Houston’s Simone Biles represents #BlackGirlMagic around the world

By: Isaiah Robinson

HOUSTON – Simone Biles had an astonishing year of breaking records, out-flipping the competition and, again, proving that Black girls do rock! What more can we say about Houston’s “golden” princess?

The Houston area native is arguably on her way to being one of the most dominant athletes ever at the age of 22.

The 4-foot, 8-inch powerhouse has been on top of the world for the last six years, blowing minds with not only her historic routines, but becoming the most decorated gymnast in history- male or female – with 25 world championship medals.

At the world championships in Stuttgart, Germany in October, Biles won five gold medals in the team competition, the individual all-around, the vault, the balance beam and floor exercise—raising her gold metal total to 19.

Biles also had two skills, the double-twisting double somersault beam dismount and triple twisting-double somersault, named after her at the U.S. National Gymnastics Championship this year. Adding to that, Biles has been named the 2019 Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year.

With another decade approaching, Biles continues showcasing Black excellence, Black dominance and Black girl power!