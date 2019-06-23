By Jermaine Hayter

Xavien Howard has become the highest paid player in the NFL. He had a breakout year last year; he was tied for first in the NFL for interceptions. What a proud moment for this native Houstonian. Xavien Howard is a native Houstonian from one of the toughest neighborhoods in Houston,Texas,Fifth Ward. He attended Phillis Wheatley High School where he played cornerback, where he was recruited by Baylor University to play college football. Howard played at Baylor from 2012-2015, he had 98 tackles and 10 interceptions, and a touchdown. He declared for the NFL draft as a junior. The Miami Dolphins picked Howard with the 38 pick of the second round of the NFL draft. He signed a $6.12-million-dollar contract with $3.83 million guaranteed and a signing bonus for $2.65 million. His start wasn’t good for the Dolphins. He was in competition to be the number 2 corner on the team against Tony Lippett.

On the final day of minicamp he suffered a knee injury and was placed on the physically unable to perform list and it was discovered he needed surgery. He came back for the training camp where he took over the number 2 standing corner spots. Howard had his breakout year in 2017, then he became the number one cornerback on the team. In 2018, he became the best corner in the league and now this young man has become the highest paid cornerback in the league. On May 9,2019, Howard signed a 5 year $76.5-million-dollar contract extension with the Dolphins with $46 million guaranteed. Not bad for a youngster that came from one of the roughest hoods in America. Keep balling and making Houston proud.

Photo credit: dailydolphin.blog.palmbeachpost.com