H.S. Sports

Cypress- Cy Woods recently held its Signing Day for the sports of volleyball, soccer, swimming, and track and field. It was also the day family, friends, fans, and school administrators alike were able to witness Ms. Nia Sims signing day. Nia signed with Oklahoma University in the sport of track and field. Way to go Nia!!

She is an honor graduate of Cy Woods High School. She is also the granddaughter of Mrs. Bernice Webster and the late Dr. Waymon T. Webster of Prairie View, Texas. Her parents are Mr. Alan and Mrs. Senora Sims.

Source and Photo credit: T.L.O.D