Eisenhower & MacArthur Earn Titles

The Generals racked up 127 points to edge Spring Westfield (104 points) for the boys’ title, while the Eisenhower Eagles finished in fourth place. In the girls’ division, Hannah Simmons of Eisenhower finished first in the 100-meter dash (12.51), Darnee Williams of Eisenhower finished in second place (12.51) and Diamond Burks of Davis finished in third place (12.88).

In the 200-meter dash, Iyana Gray of Eisenhower placed first (25.19), Breanna Despanie of Davis finished second (25.32) and Kiana Rollins of Eisenhower finished third (25.92).

In the 400-meter dash, Daija Brown of Nimitz finished second (58.54) and Christina Green of Eisenhower finished third (58.64). In the 1,600-meter run, Samantha Hernandez of MacArthur finished third (5:46.91) and in the 3,200-meter run Ericka Sanchez of Nimitz finished in third place (12:37.80).

In the 100-meter hurdles, Jaiya Covington of Eisenhower finished in first place (14.72), while Audreanae Hagan of Davis finished in second place (14.95) and Tytiania Morrison of Eisenhower finished in third place (15.57).

In the 300-meter hurdles, Morrison finished in first place (45.65), Hagan finished in second place (45.70) and Covington finished in third place (46.95).

Eisenhower finished first in the 400-meter dash. The team of Kiana Rollins, Darnee Williams, Iyana Gray and Hannah Simmons finished in 46.42. Davis finished in second place with the team of Burks, Asia Chambers, Despanie and Troi Bailey with a time of 48.64.

Davis placed first in the 4×200-meter relay with a time of 1:43.37. The team consisted of Despanie, Chambers, Diamond Burks and Bailey. Eisenhower also won the 4×400-meter relay with a time of 3:55.00. The team consisted of Christina Green, Deshawn Petitt, Morrison and Dejanee Washington. MacArthur finished third in the event with a time of 4:13.31. The team consisted of Braylah Horace, Laila Holmes, Ayianah Victrum and Vanessa Celestino.

Covington finished first in the high jump with a leap of 5-6, while Despanie of Davis finished second with a leap of 5-0 and Myracle Lettries of MacArthur finished third with a leap of 4-10.

Davis’ Kayla Campbell finished first in the pole vault (7-0) and Aniya Wade of Nimitz finished in second place (5-6).

Eisenhower’s Covington placed first in the long jump (17-06), while Ariel Price of MacArthur finished second (17-01) and Holmes of MacArthur finished third (16-11).

Holmes placed second in the triple jump (35-11) and Petitt of Eisenhower finished in third place (34-10).

MacArthur’s Tazia Young finished third in the shot put (32-04), while Tiffanie Brown of Davis finished second in the discus (92-05) and Delvion Steverson of Eisenhower finished in third place (92-04).

In the boys’ division, MacArthur’s Broderick Starnes finished first in the 100-meter dash (10.95) and Javon Davis of Nimitz finished in third place (11.12).

MacArthur’s Joshua Eaton finished first in the 200-meter dash (22.30) and Timberland Sanders of Nimitz finished in third place (22.63). Nimitz’s Anthony Johnson placed third in the 400-meter dash (51.77), while MacArthur’s Dario Ramirez finished first in the 800-meter run (2:02.97) and Eisenhower’s Jose Bouza finished second (2:05.26).

Bouza finished first in the 1,600-metere run (4:52.21), while Ramirez finished second (4:56.23) and Sabas Torres of MacArthur finished in third place (4:47.82).

MacArthur’s Giovanni Silva finished first in the 3,200-meter run (10:30.80), Bouza finished in second place (10:33.11) and A. Doyle of Nimitz finished in third place (10:33.85).

Davis’ Donyae Jarmon finished third in the 110-meter hurdles (15.18) while Curvis Williams of Davis finished second in the 300-meter hurdles (40.51) and Anthony Isom of Eisenhower finished in third place (41.29).

The MacArthur team of Avante Reed, Joshua Eaton, Darius Gaston and Starnes finished first in the 400-meter relay (41.74), while the Nimitz team of Javon Davis, Justin Eaglin, Jaden Ratcliff and Sanders finished second (42.55).

The Nimitz team of Eaglin, Johnson, Davis and Sanders finished first in the 4×200-meter relay (1:28.77) and the MacArthur team of Armando Ordenna, Eaton, Gaston and Starnes finished in third place (1:28.84).

The Davis team of Isiah Harrell, Savon Johnson, Decorie King and Xavier Bagley finished second in the 4×400-meter relay (3:29.25).

Joshua Eaton of MacArthur finished second in the high jump (6-06) and teammate Rashun Jackson finished in third place (6-02).

MacArthur’s Lazro Pina finished first in the pole vault (9-06) and Tadren Franklin of Eisenhower finished in second place (9-06).

Eisenhower’s Deon Allen finished second in the long jump (22-01) and teammate Da’Various Scott finished third (21-05).

Nimitz’s Anthony James placed second in the triple jump (44-01).

Davis’ Emmanuel Lavigne finished first in the shot put (45-08), while teammate Ta’Von Burrows finished second (45-05) and Davis’ Kerry Martin finished third (45-02).

Burrows finished second in the discus (123-02 and Eisenhower’s Joel Mendoza finished in third place (122-04).

