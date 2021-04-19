Spiritual Values: ‘Why can’t we all get along?’

This stark reality difference between what America says and what America actually does is the difference between God and the devil, truth and a lie, night and day and Trump and Biden. Herein is America’s real spiritual problem as embedded in the Rodney King question after the LA Riots in April 1992: “why can’t we get along”?

Spread the love

















American society is overly characterized by materialistic values; even though, it is constitutionally structured upon spiritual values. This stark reality difference between what America says and what America actually does is the difference between God and the devil, truth and a lie, night and day and Trump and Biden. Herein is America’s real spiritual problem as embedded in the Rodney King question after the LA Riots in April 1992: “why can’t we get along”?

Is the answer to the question grounded in the belief that most Whites believe that Police Departments are the “first line of defense and protection for them against minorities? When in fact in American society criminality is an intra-racial phenomenon! Material values engender external values and external lifestyles. Hence, external values produce selfish hoarding, rather than generous sharing based upon the spiritual philosophical principle of: “I am my brother’s keeper”! Thus, the love of things (creature comforts) is a dangerous love, because you love something that cannot love you, and your greatest human need is for love. you just might be a fool! Love called us into being; even though, we are conceived in sexual-pleasure, but God has said: “Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee; and before thou camest forth out of the womb I sanctified thee,” (Jeremiah 1: 5). Life belongs to God, and God determines when life begins or ends. Ours then is an individualized spiritual journey in search of why God allowed each one of us to be called into being (existence).

Work is a spiritual sacred command from God, and life and living are not free gifts. Therefore, if you desire something for nothing, what you will receive is nothing, and nothing from nothing leaves nothing. Unfortunately, Christian Right Evangelicals, GOP, and Trump Loyalists desire something for nothing, because they want others (minorities) to work for them based upon institutionalized discriminatory White Privilege. Hence, The System is structured to work for the system, and the system is controlled by White males for White males. It was designed that way in the beginning, but in the twinkling of an eye God can change things absolutely today, because God can make the first last, and the last first.

In the beginning it was against the law to teach slaves to read or to teach them how to analytically think, only demand that they do physical work and ask no questions. Thank God for a few spiritually enlightened Whites who taught slaves to read the Bible, and the spiritually enlighten slaves taught other slaves. Yes, it is a fact that Whites are more educationally advanced than Blacks; not because Whites are more innately intelligent, but because of racial discrimination. Even in the 21st Century some White Americans are seeking material values, seeking to deny Blacks the Civil Right to vote, and the human dignity of work. But God: “For by grace are we saved through faith; and that not of yourselves, it the gift of God: not of works, least any man should boast.” (Ephesians 2: 8-9). Therefore, our salvation is of GOD based upon spiritual values, not material values!