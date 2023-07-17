American society is becoming spiritually and socio-economically unraveled because of vanity. What is the cause of unbridled vanity in American society? We all know: “For what is a man, profited, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? (Matthew 16: 26). God has allowed us to spiritually understand the truth, “Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. For he that soweth to his flesh shall of his flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting” (Galatians 6: 7-8).

God fearing Americans must ask themselves what are some Americans thinking about, especially Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, White Nationalists, Fox “FAKE News, some spiritually confused Blacks, and other minorities? These people only desire Power, Privilege and Pleasure in a multicultural society and that, in and of, itself is confusion. In fact, in America, everything is becoming vain (futile), because an ungodly battle is being waged against the spiritual truths of the Bible. “Vanity of vanities, saith the preacher, vanity of vanities; all is vanity. What profit hath a man of all his labor which he taketh under the sun?” (Ecclesiastes 1: 2).

The foundational truth of the Bible is the Four-Fold Foundation: “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female, created he them. And God blessed them, and said unto them, be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it: and have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over every living thing that moveth upon the earth” (Genesis 1: 27-28).

America, not being judgmental, but we are losing the spiritual battle of God’s four-fold-foundation for human existence, because we are indulging ourselves in self-annihilation chasing after unnatural pleasure, and sinful things (Reference: Romans 1: 20-27). America, when will we checkmate ourselves, and realize that whatsoever is born of God overcomes the world, because an individual can be in the world but not of the world.

America, it is get right with God time and past time for US to live in the light of God, not in Hollywood’s Lights or the bright lights of Broadway, because: “If we say that we have fellowship with him, and walk in darkness, we lie, and do not the truth: but if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship one with another, and the blood of Jesus Christ his Son cleanseth us from all sin” (1 John 1: 6-7). Just to put everything on front street so that no one misses God’s absolute truth concerning life. “If we say that we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us” (1 John 1: 8).

America the truth is the truth, and the only way we can fight the lies of the devil is with God’s Eternal Truth, because true children of God speak truth to power. Therefore, “If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples; indeed, and ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free” (John 8: 31-32). Hallelujah. We cannot image all that God has in store for those who love Him, because “as it is written, Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him” (1 Corinthians 2: 9). America, this is not vanity, because to know this truth is to know the love of God, and to live eternally. Amen.