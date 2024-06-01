SOUTHERN TALES

June 2nd, 2024

By Zibora Gilder

Memories of loud Saturday mornings with Johnny Guitar Watson playing in the background, the smell of thick-cut bacon with the rind on, butter melting on the shiny glaze of sugar on grits, soft scrambled eggs seasoned with salt and pepper, and oven-toasted toast with three perfect indentations of melted butter. That was a typical Saturday morning in Mary Zina’s house—a
southern grandmother from the piney woods of East Texas who passed down cherished southern values, impeccable cleaning habits, crisp ironed clothes, and Christian beliefs. The desire to have a good life in the city while passing down values of family, community, and collaboration coexisted.

After the deaths of the most important individuals in a family—the matriarch and patriarch—the question arises: what was all the work and sacrifice for? Was it to let years of ownership go to the highest bidder? To let strangers live in spaces where they have no investment? Was it to let families fight over money that will be gone within two weeks of inheritance? Where does the entitlement come from? Where do all the elaborate plans for property come from when no effort was made to earn it? With the elder statesmen dying at such a rapid rate, feelings of selfishness arise. There is a longing to have recorded every moment, to remember every conversation, and to know more about family history. Their hard work continues to pay off in the lives of their descendants, but how it would be wonderful for them to see it.

In the historic Fifth Ward community, rich history stands resilient against the attempt to rename it as EaDo (cue eye roll). A year of trajectory shifts turned a short flight for a weekend of fun
and educational experience into a life-changing event. From visiting D.C. for the Black Deaf Symposium to having one day to complete an application and getting accepted with a full scholarship into Howard University. Howard University challenged students to the core. Daily reminders of southern roots confronted assumptions of being ghetto, talking slow, and having undereducated opinions. Attending Howard’s Chapel sparked a true mental shift , compelling students to question their entire Southern Christian faith. What was thought to be liberal thinking
leaned more towards southern conservative beliefs. Life, education, and values had been shaped by a very white supremacist, exclusionary lens.

The remnants of slavery and Jim Crow intertwined into every aspect of life. Food deserts had become normalized. In Fifth Ward and Homestead, the only grocery options were Fiesta on Lyons and Lockwood. The “why” behind this was never questioned. The neighborhood store Allie’s across from Collingsworth Apartments was overpriced and lacked healthy food options.

