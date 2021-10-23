Socio-economic pathology in America

Spread the love

















Politics in American society is no longer about public service and servant leadership but has become selfish self-service. Sadly, the political culture of The GOP has devolved into Southern Dixiecrat Autocracy. This sad state of political affairs has taken American society to the other side of fear of power sharing; looking for something for nothing, White Privilege. Too many Americans have forgotten what is ultimately important in any society; especially a democratic society! Individuals can acquire money; even acquire a powerful position of leadership authority, but it means absolutely nothing without a personal relationship with GOD (TRUTH). Therefore, in all of you’re getting: “Get wisdom, get understanding: forget it not; neither decline from the words of my mouth. Forsake her not, and she shall preserve thee: love her, and she shall keep thee. Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom: and in all thy getting get understanding.” Hence, without a personal relationship with God (TRUTH); individuals are capable of doing any and everything under the sun. Thus, such individuals should to go to the nearest police station, and vehemently request to be locked-up, because I am insane and capable of doing anything.

Evidently our polarized two-party-system apparently has elected too many greedy pathological individuals who have no God conscience to high political offices, and now we are reaping the whirlwind. Apparently, these individuals think that they are going to live forever! Shame, shame on Christian Right Evangelicals and The GOP (The Party of Abraham Lincoln), because they should know better, and if you know better you ought to do better. Likewise, in the Democratic Party one or two self-serving individuals is one too many, because we all know that one bad apple can spoil the entire barrel.

Life is about priority ordering. Priorities are values. Ultimately, what individuals place their hope and trust in is an expression of their faith. Thus, hope is an expression of comfort, expectation, confidence and trust. This is why godly Americans can hope that White Privilege oriented Americans who are lost in selfishness and self-service realize the error of their ways, and cease looking back at what once was, and embrace what is. Therefore, “Seek not ye what ye shall eat, or what ye shall drink, neither be ye doubtful of mind. For all these things do the nations of the world seek after: and your Father knoweth that ye have need of these things. But rather seek ye the Kingdom of God, and all these things shall be added unto you. Fear not, little flock; for it is your Father’s good pleasure to give you the Kingdom.” Seeking the Kingdom of God means making TRUTH the center of your life and God desires to help provide US with what we need, and more importantly, how to use what He provides. Therefore, when money and power are seen as political ends in and of themselves, it quickly cuts us off both from God and the needy, and individuals become greedy. America, God warns US against drifting away from Him, because: “God is a shield unto them that put their trust in Him”. Amen.