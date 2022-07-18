Event: We Are One Community Party on the Plaza

When: Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Educational Plaza at Stafford MSD (1633 Staffordshire Road, Stafford, TX 77477)

Who:

Stafford MSD Families

Local community

Local businesses and partners

What: We are inviting students, parents and community to enjoy a fun and festive day at our Educational Plaza to celebrate and lay the foundation for an exciting new school year. There will be food, school supplies, games, prizes, music, and more! Some activities including school supplies are intended for enrolled students only, and while supplies last. The event is free, and we cannot wait to see you there!

To learn more about Stafford Municipal School District, please visit www.staffordmsd.org.