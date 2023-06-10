The Smart’n Up Black Male Summit was a great event that shared invaluable information under one roof. From the resources offered, to the guest speakers who talked about the importance of entrepreneurship, to growing your food, or discussing the importance of hanging out with the right friends, the guest speakers were dynamic and empowering. There were also opportunities to learn about Knowledge First Empowerment Academy for an alternative education environment.

In addition, the Houston Health Department brought several of their divisions to share the vast resources that they offer. From the Area Agency on Aging to the Nutrition specialist, to the dental hygiene division, the health department was ready to share vital resources that are available to Houston residents. The president and founder of Burden Bearers Project, Re Attuquayefio, was excited to share the benefits that his non-profit offers, which was established to assist financially disadvantaged single minority fathers. Brother Deric Muhammed and his Smart’n Up Black Male Summit team did an excellent job bringing resources that would truly support our young men on their journey to an empowered and prosperous future.