Intelligence is the ability of individuals to acquire knowledge and skills. Wisdom is derived from understanding, and understanding is the foundation of acquiring both knowledge and wisdom. Therefore: “Get wisdom, get understanding; forget not: neither decline from the words of my mouth. Forsake her not, and she shall preserve thee: love her, and she shall keep thee. Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom, and with all of thy getting get understanding” (Proverbs 4: 5-7). An individual can attend an IVY League University and still be an educated fool- Senators Ted Cruz, Josh Holly, and Governor DeSantis. Questions: are these individuals narcissists? Or do they believe that they can determine a person’s level of intelligence just by looking at skin-color? Or just maybe they should have a John the Revelator spiritual experience and read the Bible (Book of Life), especially Number 12: 1-12.

John The Revelator received a spiritual vision from Jesus Christ and recorded these words: “Blessed is he that readeth, and they that hear the words of this prophecy, and keep those things which are written therein: for the time is at hand” (Revelation 1: 3). God is an inclusive Ontological Being, and He gives every human being a mind to think with and a heart to love others. Therefore, the Bible promises a blessing to those who listen to the words of God and act accordingly: “Whereby are given unto us exceeding great and precious promises: that by these ye might be partakers of the divine nature, having escaped the corruption that is in the world through lust” (2 Peter 1: 4). Skin-color Fanatics, the Bible is the “Book of Life”, and it gives spiritual intelligence for human interaction and relationships as well as eternal life, because: “Who his own self bare our sins in his own body on the tree, that we, being dead to sins, should live unto righteousness: by whose stripes we are healed” (1 Peter 2: 24). America, to spiritually understand this is to know GOD, self, and others and to truly become intelligent.

God knew every individual before they knew themselves, and He set in motion His will and universal laws for every human being based upon the Two Great Commandments: Love God with all thy heart, with all thy mind, and love thy neighbor as thy self. Thus, God is a logical ontological being, and He has set in motion universal natural laws based upon the four-fold foundation recorded in the book of Genesis. Therefore, the foundation of intelligence is an understanding of God’s natural laws. Thus, as the ole saying goes: “you cannot judge a book by its cover.” America, cease judging individuals by external skin-color!

Intelligence is about logical reasoning, spiritual understanding, critical thinking skills, and problem-solving ability. Therefore, “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge: but fools despise wisdom and instruction” (Proverbs 1: 7). In the modern information age, knowledge is plentiful, but wisdom is a scarce resource. Wisdom is the basic attitude that affects the entirety of life, and the foundation of wisdom is “fear of the Lord”. Thus, faith in God is the foundation for intelligently understanding the world, because: “The earth is the Lord’s, and the fullness thereof; the world, and they that dwell therein” (Psalm 24:1). Hence, on November 8th, 2022, vote your spiritual moral conscience for multi-cultural democracy, not White Privilege Autocracy. Amen.