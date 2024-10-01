October 1st, 2024

HISPANIC NEWS
Sisters Network® Inc. Celebrates 30th Anniversary “The Power of Sisterhood” During 2024 National Black Breast Cancer Summit

In celebration of 30 years as the pioneer and the leading, black-led national organization dedicated to the black breast cancer crisis movement, Sisters Network® Inc., will host the 2024 National Black Breast Cancer Summit. The event on October 4-6, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency-Galleria, 2626 Sage Road, Houston, TX. 77056. The Summit is free and open to the public.

 

The two-day Summit features leading breast health medical experts from major medical institutions who will present the latest information on breast health and survivorship. Registration is open now at sistersnetworkinc.org.

 

Black women are 42% more likely to die of breast cancer as compared to white women. Black women under age 35 are diagnosed at 2 times the rate as White women and more likely die at 3 times the rate.

 

Our National Black Breast Cancer Summit” is needed now more than ever,” stated Karen E. Jackson, Founder/CEO, Sisters Network Inc. “Our sisters are facing alarming breast cancer challenges. It’s imperative that we amplify the black breast cancer crisis, educate the community to help save our sisters lives.”

 

Sisters Network is committed to empowering and educating Black women about the importance of early detection, advocating for health equity, eliminating barriers, and increasing access to quality care for all women,” added Jackson.

 

During the summit on Saturday, October 5 at 12:00 p.m., Sisters Network®Inc. will also host the 30th Anniversary Pretty In Pink Luncheon & Style Show featuring fashions presented by Saks Fifth Avenue. Tickets may be purchased for $100.00. A portion of the funds raised support the Karen E. Jackson Breast Cancer Assistance Program (BCAP).

 

“As Sisters Network® Inc. celebrates 30 years of being at the forefront of the black breast cancer movement, I’m inspired by the courage and resilience of the countless Black women our organization has provided emotional support and a sisterhood to during their breast cancer journey, the lives we have saved by educating black women about breast health and the over $1.6 million in financial assistance and mammogram support we have offered to the black community,” added Jackson.

 

The National Black Breast Cancer Summit is sponsored by Merck, Lilly, Novartis, Pfizer, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Eisai, and Genentech.

 

For more information, please visit www.sistersnetworkinc.org.

 

Founded in 1994 by the remarkable Karen E. Jackson, a four-time, 31-year breast cancer survivor, Sisters Network® Inc. was born out of a profound need for a space where Black women could feel heard, educated, supported, and embraced by a real sisterhood. Jackson’s vision emerged from her own journey battling breast cancer in 1993, when she witnessed the glaring lack of support and education in the black community, and an absence of culturally sensitive resources despite the alarming breast cancer mortality rate haunting Black women.

 

Today, Sisters Network® Inc stands tall as the largest and only national Black breast cancer survivorship organization with 25+ survivor run affiliate chapters and recognized globally for its impactful work in the breast cancer space. Guided by the organization’s powerful national creed, “In Unity there is Strength, In Strength there is Power, In Power there is Change,” Sisters Network® Inc continues to pave the way for transformative change in health equity.

 

Key Achievements and Milestones:

  • First national black breast cancer organization founded in 1994
  • Only black-led organization with survivor-run affiliate chapters in the United States
  • Host the only National Black Breast Cancer 5K Walk/Run attracting over 4,000 participants annually
  • Created award-winning Teens4Pink program
  • Hosted the first National African American Breast Cancer Conference in 1999
  • Hosted the first black breast cancer 10-city conference tour
  • Purchased and opened the “Sister House” in Houston’s historic Third Ward in 2005
  • Launched the national Breast Cancer Assistance Program (BCAP) in 2006, Renamed Karen E. Jackson Breast Cancer Assistance Program in 2021
  • Launched the Pink Power 5-city tour to highlight Triple Negative Breast Cancer in 2022
  • SNI members serve on local and state boards and review committees
  • Recognized nationally and internationally by numerous media outlets, elected officials and medical institutions as a critical resource for Black women battling breast cancer
  • Invited to present at the Congressional Black Caucus Annual Conference, and the National Black State Legislative Caucus Annual Conference
  • Key referral resource by the American Cancer Society (ACS), Susan G. Komen Foundation, Cancer Care, National Breast Cancer Coalition (NBCC), etc.
  • Receives over 3,500 calls annually from women seeking emotional support, mammogram, and financial assistance

 

For more information about Sisters Network® Inc., please visit www.sistersnetworkinc.org or call (866) 781- 1808 or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, X, Tik Tok and YouTube.

ABOUT SISTERS NETWORK® INC.

Sisters Network® Inc. (SNI) was founded in 1994 by Karen Eubanks Jackson, 4-time and 31-year breast cancer survivor. SNI is the oldest, largest and the leading national black breast cancer survivorship organization in the United States. Sisters Network® Inc. national headquarters is in Houston, Texas. The organization has over 25+ survivor-run affiliate chapters nationwide located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

