Simone Biles Done With Olympics

Being a gymnast means having the strength to hold on and the courage to let go.”- Simone Biles. Biles is considered the most decorated gymnast of all time, making her Olympic debut in 2016 in Rio, she was 19. She won five medals that year, four gold and one bronze becoming the first woman to win four gold medals in an international competition since 1974. She went on to compete at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and the 2024 Paris Olympics. Biles told Sport’s Illustrated that she was not sure if she would be competing in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
Biles was born in Columbus, Ohio but was raised in a suburb of Houston, Tx (Spring, Tx) after being adopted by her grandparents Ron and Nellie Biles. Biles began gymnastics at the age of 6, which is considered “old” to start gymnastics, however her talent and dedication to the sport was seen at an early age. Biles began to rise to fame during the 2012 London Olympics, but she was too young to qualify, at the time she was 15 and the qualifying age to compete is 16. In 2013, she won four medals, two of them being gold at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.
Biles was named Sports Illustrated (SI) 2024 Sportsperson of the Year. According to an interview Biles did with SI, the Tokyo Olympics was about proving something to the world, and the Paris Olympics was about proving something to herself. When asked about what the LA Olympics would be, she said “Because I’ve accomplished so much, there’s almost nothing left to do, rather than to just be snobby and to try again and for what? I’m at a point in my career where I’m humble enough to know when to be done.”
Biles has been an important piece in changing the face of gymnastics; in the 2024 Paris Olympics seven of the 15 women at the U.S. Olympic Trials were Black. There are currently 5 elements named after Biles in the gymnastics points system, two on vault, one on balance beam, and two on floor exercise. Although Biles has had an outstanding career publicly, she has also faced a lot of trials and tribulations. In the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Biles withdrew from the competition for a case of what she calls the “twisties.” According to Women’s Health, “the twisties is the feeling of being lost in the air, making an athlete unable to complete skills to their usual ability.” Biles was also one of the victims sexually assaulted by former Team USA Doctor, Larry Nassar.
Through everything Simone Biles has gone through in the public eye, good and bad she has remained poised, resilient, and dedicated to the sport of gymnastics. The last decade of her career has been her proving why she is considered the greatest of all time, her selflessness to not want to continue the sport proves that even more. Being the greatest is not just about winning but knowing when it is time to pass the baton.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
